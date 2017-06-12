Emma Stone Goes Platinum Blonde a Month After Dying Her Hair Strawberry Blonde

Nearly four months after Emma Stone took home Oscar gold at February’s Academy Awards, the 28-year-old is going for gold again—this time, on her head. The actress just debuted a fresh new platinum blonde dye job, and she’s giving us serious Gwen Stacy vibes.

However, this isn’t the only new do of Stone’s we’ve been fawning over recently. The “La La Land” actress got our attention in May when she ditched her iconic movie star red for a lighter strawberry blonde at the Audi Polo Challenge in the U.K.

Barely a month later, Stone’s giving us hair cardiac arrest (hair-t attack?) again after she debuted an even blonder do last week at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala tribute to Diane Keaton in Los Angeles. Though Stone’s gone blonde before (fun fact: she’s actually a natural blonde), it’s still fun to see a celeb go back to her roots.

What’s the next color, Emma?