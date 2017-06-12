StyleCaster
Share

Emma Stone Goes Platinum Blonde a Month After Dying Her Hair Strawberry Blonde

What's hot
StyleCaster

Emma Stone Goes Platinum Blonde a Month After Dying Her Hair Strawberry Blonde

by
Emma Stone Goes Platinum Blonde a Month After Dying Her Hair Strawberry Blonde
Photo: Getty Images

Nearly four months after Emma Stone took home Oscar gold at February’s Academy Awards, the 28-year-old is going for gold again—this time, on her head. The actress just debuted a fresh new platinum blonde dye job, and she’s giving us serious Gwen Stacy vibes.

However, this isn’t the only new do of Stone’s we’ve been fawning over recently. The “La La Land” actress got our attention in May when she ditched her iconic movie star red for a lighter strawberry blonde at the Audi Polo Challenge in the U.K.

MORE: Uh, Emma Stone Used Only Drugstore Hair Products to Create Her Oscars Waves

Emma Stone Hair: Emma with strawberry blonde hair at the Audio Polo Challenge in 2017.

Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Watch the Moment Emma Stone Started Crying Into Brie Larson’s Arms at the Oscars

Barely a month later, Stone’s giving us hair cardiac arrest (hair-t attack?) again after she debuted an even blonder do last week at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala tribute to Diane Keaton in Los Angeles. Though Stone’s gone blonde before (fun fact: she’s actually a natural blonde), it’s still fun to see a celeb go back to her roots.

Emma Stone Hair: Emma with platinum blonde hair at an event in Los Angeles in 2017.

Photo: Getty Images

What’s the next color, Emma?

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share