Emma Stone Stunned In a Sequined Gown at the 2019 Oscars

Emma Stone has become the poster child for the phrase “can’t stop; won’t stop.” Seriously, the actress can’t stop landing incredible roles or managing to pick the perfect ensembles to complement her red hair. And Emma Stone’s 2019 Oscars look only puts her higher on the pedestal. After wearing a beautiful gold gown in 2017 and a sleek red and pink suit in 2018 we weren’t sure in which direction Stone would go. But The Favourite actress arrived to the 2019 Academy Awards wearing a sequin dress so chic, I think the entire ensemble deserves an Oscar.

Emma Stone arrived to the red carpet in a gorgeous bronze sequined mosaic Louis Vitton gown. The dress was elegant and sparkly (thanks, sequins!), leaving me to believe the actress can truly do no wrong. The ruffled details on the barely-there sleeves were to die for. The gown wasn’t quite form-fitting, but flowed straight down. The look gave us both futuristic and vintage vibes—if that’s even possible. This amazing dress is honestly just another reason to love Emma Stone.

As if the ensemble couldn’t get any better, Emma Stone’s gown featured a low back, adding a super sexy detail to the ensemble. She kept her hair pulled back (no flyaways on our radar) and makeup super simple, which complemented the entire look perfectly.

After winning the Oscar for Best Lead Actress for La La Land in 2016, I wasn’t surprised to see Emma Stone land another nomination for her work in The Favourite. The actress is nominated this year for Best Supporting actress for the role of Abigail Masham (also known as Baroness Masham). The Favourite, a historical period black comedy drama (say that 10 times fast) is actually nominated for 10 different awards, tied with Roma for the most number of 2019 Oscar nominations. With the success of both La La Land and The Favourite, it’s clear Emma Stone knows how to sign on to the right projects.