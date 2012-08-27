Emma Stone Opens Up About Heartbreak and Ryan Gosling in New Interview

While we all may have thought the September issue cover reveals were over, Interview Magazine has come through at the last minute with one of the best ones of the year. Emma Stone graces the iconic mag’s cover, and although we’re used to seeing the beauty work a softer look, her sharp makeup and severe features prove the actress’ model prowess.

Not only does she look fantastic in the spread, but she sat down with director Cameron Crowe to chat. Everything is going swimmingly for the star these days thanks to her relationship with Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield, but things weren’t always sunshine and roses in the love department. “I was crawling on the floor. I remember throwing up. I remember being on the floor … I have never felt anything quite like that. It was so visceral. It’s like someone has killed you and you have to live through it and watch it happen … It was awful,” she told Crowe about a previous boyfriend.

She also admitted that, just like everybody else in the world, she digs Ryan Gosling. “I’ve asked him to read a couple of scripts. I just really like hearing his viewpoint because I know that it’s never going to be tainted. He’s very much his own person … I only met him two years ago when we did Crazy, Stupid, Love, but it was like meeting a member of your team or something … I really like his brain.” Frankly, we like his brain too. And of course his dog, his abs and everything else about him.

For more pictures from Emma’s sultry spread, pick up the new issue of Interview which is out today.