Emma Stone Looks Gorgeous in Chanel at “The Help” Premiere

I can’t imagine why Emma Stone wouldn’t save looking this good for when Ryan Gosling was going to be on the red carpet with her, but, you know, to each their own. On the heels of wearing a stunning lace Tom Ford creation that was a bit glam and moody, Stone went light, but no less glamorous in a drapey, sort of lavender, sort of blush, sort of nude, all kinds of perfect Chanel ensemble.

The 20s influence is playful, the shoes are divine, the bag isn’t my favorite, but overall, this look is simply outstanding from the subtle sequins to her light-handed beauty look. Just add it to the folder of proof that spells out Emma Stone as style influencer.

Photo: SIPA