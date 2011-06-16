Emma Stone Looks Gorg on Elle, Isabel Marant Sneak Peek

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Emma Stone shot by Carter Smith with still blond hair and a red lip looks stunning on Elle. Why the red hair, Emma? (Elle)

Freja Beha Erichsen looks cool yet barely dressed in the sneak peek images of Isabel Marant’s fall 2011 campaign lensed by Mario Sorrenti. (FGR)

Snooki is making flip flops. Why do these people get to be rich? (WWD)

Blake Lively looked lovely in Missoni on last night’s Jay Leno. (Missoni)

DOUBLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

RT @Styleite Once upon a time, even Anna Wintour couldn’t get her web editor a good seat at Chanel. http://styleite.com/jlmcc (There’s hope for us yet!) I feel like she must have just not been trying that hard.

RT @BarneysNY “Shopping is better than sex.If you’re not satisfied after shopping you can make an exchange for something you really like.”-Adrienne Gusoff I like it.

RT @Equipment_FR The first thing we did this morning was not check our email, but in fact check @astrologyzone to learn what the eclipse means for our signs. um, me too.

RT @BarneysFASHION Pedro Lourenco is one to watch. He is a huge talent. @ladygaga has already discovered him. Agreed, love this little Brazilian.