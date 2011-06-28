Emma Stone Looks Amaze on the Cover of Vanity Fair

I’m not going to lie, I’m mildly obsessed with Emma Stone. She’s just so pretty and funny and Easy A was so good. That being said, I got a little upset when she died her hair back to red. Why is she messing with the hotness? Case in point: check her out all blonde and red lipped in a 50s inspired bathing suit for the July cover of Vanity Fair. It must have taken place prior to the re-dye, but it’s proof enough that this girl is meant for the blondness of the starlets past that she’s channeling not that she’s modeling her career after Marilyn Monroe.

The 22 year old told VF that her actor role model is Marion Cotillard because she keeps her clothes on, saying,”She’s so sexy, and she’s covered up!”