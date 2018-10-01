How to Re-Create Emma Stone’s Beyond-Pretty, Flower-Braided Hair

Fall marks the bloom of roses—at least, on Emma Stone’s hair. The 29-year-old actor turned heads on Friday when she attended the premiere of her new film, The Favourite, in New York City. But it wasn’t Stone’s dress or her best friend Taylor Swift’s attendance that made people talk. It was her flower-braided hair, courtesy of her hairstylist, Mara Roszak.

For the red carpet, Roszak, who has worked with stars such as Michelle Dockery and Cara Delevingne, curled Stone’s hair in soft, romantic waves before stringing a thin wire with fresh red roses through the actor’s signature red locks. “I went to the flower shop, and I bought these little roses with little coloring stripes through it and she loved those,” Roszak tells StyleCaster. “I got a few different options for colors and we both chose the little red ones. I ended up roping these tiny bud roses all throughout her hair, so some of them were kind of dangling through her hair.”

As for where the idea came from, Roszak was inspired by Stone’s role in The Favourite, an 18th-century-set film in which the actor plays Duchess of Marlborough, Sarah Churchill, one of Queen Anne’s closest friends. “The movie was always the inspiration. It takes place in a era that was elaborate and fancy. We wanted to have fun with this look while still being poised and sophisticated,” Roszak said.

But Roszak really breaks down the look best herself. Check out her how-to below.