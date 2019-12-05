Emma Stone Is Engaged to ‘SNL’ Writer Dave McCary & Her Ring Is Shinier Than Her Oscar

What a way to end the decade. Emma Stone is engaged to her boyfriend Dave McCary, and her ring is shinier than her Oscar. The Saturday Night Live writer, 34, announced the news on his Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 4, with a photo of him and his wife-to-be, 31. The picture showed the couple close together as Stone flaunted her massive wedding ring for the camera. McCary simply captioned the shot with a pink heart emoji.

Stone and McCary comes more than three years after they met on the set of SNL in December 2016. The Favourite star was the celebrity host that weekend, while McCary works as a director and a writer on the show. The couple went public with their relationship a year later in New York City in November 2017, when they were photographed on a date. The Easy A actress also took her then-boyfriend as her date to the 2019 Oscars in February, where she was nominated for Best Actress in Supporting Role for her work in The Favourite.

The couple first sparked engagement rumors earlier this year when Stone was photographed in New York City with a diamond ring on her left hand on that finger. The ring turned out to simply be a pretty piece of jewelry because the couple announced their engagement eight years later. Before her relationship with McCary, Stone dated her Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfrield on and off for three years. In November 2016, Stone told Vogue that the Marvel actor is “still someone I love very much.”

In an interview with Elle in September, the Zombieland star opened about her desire to settle down and have a family.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids,” she said. “And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

Looks like the time is now, Emma. Congratulations to the happy couple.