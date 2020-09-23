It’s Official! Emma Stone Is Married After Her Secret Wedding With Dave McCary

Off the market. Emma Stone and Dave McCary are married. Page Six confirmed on Wednesday, September 23, that the Easy A star and the Saturday Night Live writer tied the knot in a secret wedding.

The confirmation comes after the Oscar winner and the comedian were photographed in Los Angeles in September with matching gold bands on their wedding fingers. In the photos, the La La Land star could be seen overalls and a face mask as she and her beau, who wore a T-shirt and black pants, walked with what looked like wedding rings on their left hands. McCary confirmed their engagement in December 2019 with a photo of him and his now-wife showing off her engagement ring. He captioned the picture with a simple pink heart emoji.

The couple was first linked in June 2017 after they were photographed together several times. News broke of their relationship in October 2017. In December 2018, a source told Us Weekly about how Stone and McCary were “attached at the hip” at a party she threw with Haim in Los Angeles.

“They stood right next to the stage in their skates for all of Haim’s set, dancing together and singing along,” the source said. “At one point, they slow-danced to a somewhat upbeat song. He initiated it and she excitedly followed. They held hands [with] his other hand around her waist and hers around his shoulders.”

The two were also seen at a Golden Globes after party a few weeks later in January 2019, where they shared a table with Stone’s friend close friend Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. “Emma and Dave were super touchy-feely and affectionate, which seemed to make Taylor more comfortable doing the same with Joe,” the source said. “It seemed like a very fun and light-hearted date night.”

In an interview with Elle in August 2018, Stone opened up about how her feelings about marriage have changed as she’s become older. “My twenties were a really interesting time, and there’s been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive,” she said. “It’s weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it’s like, now what do I actively want as an adult?”

She continued, “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”