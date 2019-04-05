Emma Stone’s New, Um, Stone Is Sparking Engagement rumors

The La La Land actress just stepped out rocking a stone on her left hand and it has fans wondering if Emma Stone and Dave McCary are engaged. This photo seems like proof. Stone has always kept her relationships on the DL—understandable given that most of her life is out for all of the public to dissect. But now that she was spotted sporting a diamond ring on her left hand and ring finger, it has us convinced McCary might have popped the question. Granted—it could just be a new accessory that she donned on her left hand, forgetting the significance of that finger. But it definitely has the rumor mill churning about a future marriage between Stone and her SNL writer and segment director boyfriend (fiancé?).

The couple originally met back in December 2016 on the set of Saturday Night Live. McCary actually directed Stone in this sketch for the comedy show, “Wells for Boys.” Stone was then spotted leaving McCary’s premiere for Brigsby Bear in June 2017, and that’s when people were convinced the two were a couple. They are officially rumored to have started dating back in October 2017. The Favourite actress, who received multiple nods for her stunning performance in the dramedy, did not walk the red carpet with McCary until the Oscars in 2019. But she did pose with him for photos inside the 2019 SAG Awards on January 27, thus making them *sort of* red carpet official.

Just a few nights prior to the SAG Awards, the couple was spotted on a public date at a basketball game. On January 18, the two were all smiles as they watched the Los Angeles’ Clippers and Golden State Warriors duke it out on the court.

People loved them for this low-key, adorable date.

Check out her ring finger. Stone was picking up lunch in LA when fans noticed the diamond shining.