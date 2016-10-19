You Have to See Emma Stone’s Spot-On Impression of Britney Spears

Emma Stone is a famous actress, so it should come as no surprise that she can nail a mean celebrity impression. But when she broke out into song as Britney Spears in a new video, if we closed our eyes, we might be fooled into thinking it was actually Spears doing the singing.

In a new “73 Questions” video for Vogue, Stone meandered through her gorgeous home and answered, well, a slew of questions—one of which asked for her best impression of someone famous. And then came Stone’s Spears moment. “Oh, baby, baby, how was I supposed to know?” she warbles, in perfect Britney pitch.

Skip to the 6:45 mark to enjoy this particular moment, or watch the whole thing for many excellent revelations—including what Ryan Gosling is like in real life and the funniest thing she’s ever read about herself on the internet, LOL—and to meet her amazing dog!