Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Are Taking a Break

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are reportedly taking a break from their relationship. Sob.

The couple and “Amazing Spider-Man” costars—who also happen to be one of our favorite pairs in Hollywood—have been dating for three years, but are downgrading their relationship status after struggling with long distance dating, People reports.

Garfield’s currently shooting a Martin Scorsese film in Taiwan, and a source told People, “He’s thrown himself in the project to the detriment of all else,” adding, “But it’s too early to say the relationship is over.”

We’re still holding onto a glimmer of hope though–Garfield’s film will finish shooting in May, so we’re crossing fingers for a romantic reconciliation in the summer.