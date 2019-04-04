Emma Roberts Stepped Out as the New Tous Jewelry Ambassador, and Her Outfit Was Incredible

Scroll To See More Images

Based on her Fall/Winter NYFW looks alone, it’s hard to see Emma Roberts as anything other than a sartorial goddess. Not only are her clothes good, though, but Roberts has stepped into the world of fine jewelry as well. As the new Tous SS19 ambassador, Emma Roberts is adding a bit of jeweled flare to her already sophisticated style. At the Elle-sponsored festivities honoring Tous’ “Stay Tender” campaign, the actress donned an incredible ensemble—only accentuated with the beautiful Tous accessories.

On Wednesday night in Madrid, Emma Roberts attended the Tous and Elle celebration as the face of the Spanish jewelry brand. The actress looked seriously incredible in a floor length black dress—sheer from the waist down. Roberts gave off a vintage goth vibe in the ensemble, which was definitely matched by her dark eye makeup. Hair in a half-up bun (Is this trend back?!), the actress looked simply stunning—and I haven’t even gotten to the accessories.

As the new face of Tous Jewelry, Emma Roberts of course had to don some beautiful Tous jewelry. The actress wore coordinating earrings and necklace that were basically a bejeweled dream. Both the necklace and earrings featured myriad shapes and colors of jewels, perfectly complementing her black dress and adding a little bit of fun and color to the ensemble. Roberts also carried a sparkly red Tous handbag to round out the exquisite look.

The “Stay Tender” collection from Tous will be available soon (the brand even has a timer on their site, counting down the literal seconds until the launch!) and I’m actually so excited. You can watch the teaser trailer on Tous’ Instagram stories if you want a little sneak peek into what the SS19 collection will bring. Until then, we can just stare at Emma Roberts’ incredible ensemble and hope to one day look half as chic.