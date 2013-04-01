Piperlime Guest Editor Emma Roberts Would Come Back As A Pair Of Sunglasses In Her Next Life

Like so many actresses before her, Emma Roberts is quickly establishing herself as a fashion darling, often spotted sitting front row at runway shows, mingling at industry soirees and launches, and wearing designer threads on the regular. Now, the 22-year-old can add another fashion-related gig to her resume: Piperlime guest editor. Roberts joins the stylish ranks of Rachel Zoe, Olivia Palermo, Byrdie Bell, and blogger Aimee Song, who’ve all contributed to the e-commerce site, choosing their seasonal must-haves.

We caught up with Emma to find out what she’s most excited about wearing this spring!

StyleCaster: What are some wearable spring 2013 trends you saw during Fashion Week that you’re excited to incorporate into your own wardrobe?

Emma Roberts: I’m loving black and white because it’s really easy to go from day to night, especially for someone like me who’s always running around. You want to have a basic black and white daytime outfit that you can add heels and a statement necklace to and instantly it’s the perfect evening look.

I’m also loving prints—floral dresses and even prints on denim because it’s so girly and fun.

If you could come back in another life as any piece of clothing, what would it be, and why?

Right now I’m really obsessed with sunglasses. I love tortoise shell sunglasses and I’m a big fan of the cat eye shape, it’s very chic. I have these white cat eye sunglasses that I wear all the time and they go with everything.

To see Emma’s warm-weather wardrobe picks, head on over to Piperlime now!