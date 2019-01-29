If the Sundance ‘Best Dressed’ Award Exists, Emma Roberts Just Won It

The annual Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah is not necessarily where we’d look for iconic celebrity fashion. After all, the small town is usually up to its ears in snow this time of year—you’re more likely to witness a sea of puffer coats than red-carpet worthy looks. Standing out amongst these coat-clad clones, though, was Emma Roberts, whose Sundance outfits proved she takes her film festival fashion very seriously. (And we’re seriously grateful she does.)

The actress, who attended Sundance to debut her new film, Paradise Hills, stayed three days in Park City, and most importantly, rocked three incredible film festival looks. On Saturday, Emma Roberts posted the first of the three outfits on her Instagram: a mustard Zimmerman dress, chic Chloé lace-up booties and a sophisticated, patterned DROMe coat. The coat—which is the most beautiful thing we’ve ever seen—featured a leather collar that perfectly tied back to the color of Roberts’ booties. With her hair slicked back and cheekbones ready to stab anyone who got in her way, Emma Roberts was dressed for ultimate Sundance success.

Though a little more laidback, Roberts’ Sunday ensemble did not disappoint. In RE/DONE jeans, a white tee, red Chloé coat and shiny lace-up heeled booties, the actress made me seriously question if I could ever wear leisure-wear to Sunday brunch again. And as if the clothes weren’t envy-inducing enough, Roberts accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and an iconic Chloé bucket bag. BRB, trying to find something half as cute as this outfit to wear next weekend.

Not to be outdone by her previous outfits, Roberts pulled out all the stops for the Paradise Hills premiere on Monday. The actress stunned in head-to-toe Prada: a light blue embroidered dress and dreamy blue coat. Roberts finished the look with gray tights—it was still cold, after all—and gray platform heel booties. Even if the actress’ new film doesn’t do well, at least she has the satisfaction of knowing she was definitely best dressed at Sundance.

Seriously, from now on, celebrities better bring it to their Sundance film premieres. Emma Roberts has set the bar very high, and we’re expecting nothing less than near-perfection in the future. Take off your puffer coats and show us what you got, Sundance attendees.