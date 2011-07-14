StyleCaster
Emma Roberts: Shopping For

Emma Roberts: Shopping For

Kerry Pieri
by
Emma Roberts: Shopping For
I was watching an E! mid-commercial promo recently (don’t ask me why) that announced the era of the new Hollywood “good girl,” with Emma Roberts at the top of the list. I would never assume another girl’s character, but Roberts definitely prefers things a bit sweeter when it comes to wardrobe selection.

It’s all about pieces that are a bit drapey, beaded or girlish for the young actress and Julia Roberts DNA-sharer – and of course a solid pair of black heels. She’s a jewelry minimalist and loves a good updo to go with her mostly black, cream and jewel tone ensembles. It’s a fairly focused approach for such a young one with access to, well, everything Chanel and beyond. Channel her sure-to-evolve style with some select pieces.

All photos: Sipa

Clockwise from left to right: Vanessa Bruno blue vest, $301, at Farfetch; Helmut Lang dress, $380, at Net-a-Porter; Topshop cream blouse, $76, at Topshop; Markus Lupfer dress, $745, at Net-a-Porter; Boutique 9 sandals, $95, at Shopbop; Bobbi Brown gel liner, $21, at Sephora; Topshop off white tapered trousers, $85, at Topshop; Diane von Furstenberg clutch, $295, at Net-a-Porter; Ben Amun small flower studs, $120, at Charm & Chain; Alice + Olivia leather panel leggings, $165, at Singer22

