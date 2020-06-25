Emma Roberts IsPregnant With Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund’s Baby After a Year of Dating

A lot can change in a year. Emma Roberts is pregnant with Garrett Hedlund’s baby a year and three months after she ended her engagement with her then-fiancé Evan Peters. Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, June 25, that the Scream Queens alum and the Tron actor are expecting their first child together.

The mom-to-be and the Friday Night Lights alum started dating in March 2019 after they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

The insider also added that Emma and Garrett were “having fun and enjoying each other.” Little did they know that their relationship would become very serious a little over a year.

Emma and Garrett’s relationship also came shortly after the former Nickelodeon star had ended her engagement with Evan after years of on-again, off-again dating. “Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” an insider told Us Weekly in March 2019. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

In a May 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, Julia Robert’s niece opened up about her split from Evan and how she’s better now that their relationship is over. “I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard. Losing something is hard,” she said at the time. “And the only thing I can say for that is…I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle.”

She continued, “When you’re low, you think it’s never going to end. When you’re high, you’re so scared of it ending. And I’ve lived in both of those places for too long.”

As of publication, neither Emma nor Garrett has confirmed the pregnancy rumors. But if they are expecting a baby together, congrats to the soon-to-be parents.