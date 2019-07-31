Emma Roberts’ Overalls Look Gives Us Major Childhood Summer Vibes, and We’re Here for It

Scroll To See More Images

I can remember being 12, turning on Teen Nick (my favorite channel!) and wishing I had the life of Emma Roberts’ character on the show Unfabulous. She was everything I wanted to be in middle school, but, of course, never was. The actress has continued to be the apple of my eye, but until Emma Roberts wore overalls in an Instagram photo on Tuesday, I never thought I could actually, maybe copy her look. I mean, it’s the age-old tale of wanting to wear what celebrities wear, but having neither the budget nor the “model-esque” body to attain said clothing. (That is not to say I don’t believe bodies of all shapes and sizes can wear whatever the hell they want, but when you’re 12 and already have boobs and all of your same-age TV stars absolutely do not, dressing like them proves to be a bit difficult.)

The harsh reality is that Emma Roberts and I have very different body types—and wear very different sizes—so most of her ensembles simply aren’t available to me. The actress’ adorable overalls look, however, is something I can both afford and find in my size. For that, I am forever grateful. Finally I can live out my goal of dressing like Emma Roberts. Sure, it’s not at age 12 when I desperately wanted to be a cool middle schooler, but it’s something. Manifest your dreams, people!

Seriously, who wouldn’t want to recreate this effortlessly cute, reminiscent-of-childhood-summers look? Not only are the overalls absolutely adorable, but paired with chic sunnies and an iced coffee, this is a full look—and one I definitely intend to recreate this summer. No one can stop me from living out my Unfabulous dreams now. And, to help us all get the ensemble on lock, I rounded up some overalls to shop. Now all you need to do is hit up your local coffee shop, and you’re set.

