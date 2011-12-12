Emma Roberts & Hollywood’s Finest Love Rebecca Taylor

Here at StyleCaster, we’re big fans of Rebecca Taylor. The New Zealand born designer balances her country upbringing with her fast-paced New York lifestyle, and her unique roots always make for an exciting collection.

This past Wednesday, Hollywood A-listers and renowned fashionistas got together to celebrate Taylor’s latest boutique, which opened on the ritzy Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles. Some of the famous faces in the crowd included Rashida Jones, Emmy Rossum, the newly re-engaged Kristin Cavallari, Kristen Bell, Kaley Cuoco, and most importantly, my obsession,Emma Roberts.

The divine Miss Roberts is one of the best dressed celebs today, and if she supports something, I support something. (Side note: If you haven’t seen her spoof video called The Girl With The Tramp Stamp Tattoo, watch it now.) Anyway, the event was everything you would come to expect from Taylor’s classy team. Guests sipped flutes of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label champagneas they browsed the racks of fab clothes.

It’s moments like this where I truly wish I lived in Los Angeles. Let’s just say a store opening in New York rarely draws such an awesome crowd.