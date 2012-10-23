Emma Roberts Appointed Fashion Adviser For Shopping App Snapette

Emma Roberts has just landed a to a stylish new gig: fashion adviser for the social shopping app Snapette. Roberts talked to WWD about her new role and explained a bit about how the app works.“You can upload photos like on Instagram, but then it’s also like Yelp in a way — that you can find what stores are nearest to you, which is awesome,” the actress said.

The app was created by Harvard alumni Sarah Paiji and Jinhee Ahn Kim, and launched in 2011. Roberts is an addition to the growing list of Snapette’s partners, including Diane von Furstenberg and Vince Camuto.

Roberts, 21, is active on Snapette, often posting photos of her fashion finds and will reportedly also be contributing to the Snapette blog. The app is free on iTunes and, beginning October 23rd, it’ll be available for Android users as well.