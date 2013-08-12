Emma Roberts Tries (and Fails) to Cut the Cronut Line



It’s been a seriously shameful couple of weeks for Emma Roberts. Last month, the 22-year-old starlet and fashion fan got into a scuffle with her boyfriend Evan Peters (when she reportedly bit him), ending in a visit to a Canadian police station (not chic). Her latest negative headline is surrounding the elusive “cronut.” In case your Internet connection has been disabled for the past few months, the cronut was created at the Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York City’s Soho neighborhood, and is basically a cross between a doughnut and a croissant.

Last week, in the midst of an uncontrollable carb craving, Roberts strutted over to the bakery and attempted to cut the enormous line, allegedly pulling the ultra-effective celebrity card in the process. Her publicist was in tow, and the two were seen mingling before she beelined for the door.

Alas, according to The Daily Mail, young Emma was denied the flaky goodness when the doorman failed to recognize her and turned her away. All is fair in love and cronuts, and just because your aunt is Julia Roberts and you’ve starred in Hotel For Dogs apparently does not guarantee special treatment in the world of exclusive desserts.

Later that night on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,” she denied the claims, suggesting that she failed to realize that there was a line. Frankly, we doubt that she missed the hoards of people who had been queued up for hours (if you’re unaware, the scene outside of the bakery looks like the day before a “Twilight” movie opens in the midwest).

Luckily, Fallon had an extra cronut on hand—and her day was not a total wash after all. Sigh. Some girls do have all the luck in the end.

Now, tell us: Have you tried the cronut? Is it worth compromising your reputation for, or is it just another food fad?