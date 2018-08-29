Emma Roberts’ All-Black OOTD Has Us Ready for AHS Season 8

Emma Roberts‘ outfit Instagrams are consistently pretty incredible. Whether the actress is casually draping millennial pink sweaters over her shoulders, pairing black and white gingham pants with bright yellow tube tops or wearing denim dresses with lattice cutouts down the sides, she always manages to get a double-tap from us.

Her latest post was no exception. In fact, her latest post was so incredible we didn’t just like it—we bookmarked it. (Gasp.)

The recent photo, which Roberts shared yesterday, shows the actress clad in a high-neck black top, black short shorts, black high-heel boots and geometric black sunglasses. (Seeing a theme here?) The all-black-everything look would’ve been enough to get our hearts racing, but Roberts’ caption did us one better: “I bring you Madison Montgomery on #AHS8. Does the bitch survive the #apocalypse?”

She might as well have captioned the damn thing: “Surprise, bitch. Bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

For those of you who aren’t yet clued into the AHS universe: #AHS8 stands for American Horror Story season 8, which is set to air in two weeks. The theme for the show’s eighth season is “apocalypse” (hence, #apocalypse), and it’s a crossover between two previous seasons—season 1, Murder House, and season 3, Coven.

Emma Roberts played Madison Montgomery, a stylish witch-bitch in season 3, and if this Instagram makes anything clear, it’s that Roberts is back to reprise her iconic role—and that Madison Montgomery is still as stylish as ever.

In addition to being supremely excited for a new season of American Horror Story, we’re anxiously anticipating the wardrobe inspiration that surely awaits us. Coven was a lady-centric season about a group of witches who exclusively wear black, so needless to say, it basically embodied our entire aesthetic.

Roberts’ Instagram promises more incredible all-black-everything looks to come, and we’ve never been more ready.