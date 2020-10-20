Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mom on Instagram for Revealing Her Pregnancy & It Was a ‘Disaster’

When Emma Roberts blocked her mom on Instagram after her pregnancy reveal, she had her reasons! Plenty of us can relate to introducing our parents to social media and teaching them how to ~navigate~ their new digital space—but sometimes, they might have a virtual faux pas that not even the most social media savvy user could anticipate. In Roberts’ case, her mom couldn’t have made more of a blunder. Turns out, she accidentally leaked her daughter’s pregnancy news on Instagram. Yikes.

The Scream Queens alum, 29, confirmed her pregnancy on August 30 with an announcement via Instagram. “Me…and my two favorite guys,” she captioned her photo, referencing boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, 36, and their baby boy on the way. But prior to Roberts’ announcement, fans were already speculating she was pregnant—and pretty much had their confirmation, all thanks to her mom, Kelly Cunningham. Apparently, Cunningham “spilled the beans” to her fans over on her Instagram page before her daughter had a chance to herself.

Roberts blames herself, of course, for gifting her mom an iPhone for Mother’s Day. As the American Horror Story actress explained on an October 19 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she thought it was a good idea—that is, until her mom took her newfound social media presence too far. “I was, like, ‘Now we can FaceTime and iMessage. And like, how sweet.’ And it was just such a love fest,” Roberts told Kimmel. “And it was the worst thing I ever did.”

According to her daughter, Cunningham went all-in on Google and social media. She set up news alerts for her daughter, for example, which resulted in Roberts being flooded with questions like, “Emma, have you seen this photo from 2010?” or “Is this true?” But things got worse once she landed on the ‘gram.

Her mom’s time on the social media app “was okay at first,” says Roberts. “Just a couple hundred followers.” But then that “grew to a couple thousand. Which grew to, she had no idea what she was dealing with.” At which point, Cunningham began interacting with all of Roberts’ fans—going so far as to giddily reply “Yes!!” when one fan asked earlier in 2020 if her daughter was pregnant. When the congratulations began pouring in, Cunningham sealed the deal by responding: “Thank you so much! Very excited.”

“It was a disaster,” Roberts said. “And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

She continued, “When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it.’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.'” Oops.

The snafu resulted in a move that nearly every kid with a parent on social media has probably done, or considered doing, in their life. “I blocked her at one point,’ Roberts revealed. “It was my only weapon. She texted me at 2:00 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’ Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby.”

Indeed it is. And who knows? Maybe, one day, Roberts will be blocked by her kid on social media (or whatever we’re using by then), too. So it goes!