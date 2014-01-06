Emma Roberts and Evan Peters Are Engaged: Report

Congrats to”American Horror Story” stars Evan Peters and Emma Roberts, as the pair are reportedly engaged! According to Extra, the 26-year-old actor proposed to Roberts, 22, with a pink diamond set in a gold band over the holidays in New York City. The couple then spent New Year’s Eve in London.

The couple met in 2012 while filming the hit FX television show, and began dating soon after, though you might recall that everything hasn’t always been rosy for the pair. In July, Roberts was arrested over a domestic violence incident involving Peters. The pair were in Montreal and got into an altercation. When cops arrived to break the pair up they observed Peters with a bloody nose and Roberts was immediately taken into custody. She was released hours later after Peters refused to press charges.

Days after the incident, Roberts was spotted out in Beverly Hills with bruises covering her knees and thighs and a large bandage on her arm.A rep for the pair released a statement calling the fight a, “an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding. Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it.”

Clearly, they’ve worked though their issues, and we wish them every happiness!