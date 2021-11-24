Meet Emma, the New ‘Selling Sunset’ Agent Accused of Cheating With Christine’s Boyfriend

With her drama front and center, fans may have questions about Emma Hernan from Selling Sunset season 4, such as how she started her empanada company and who is the boyfriend that she may or may not have been dating at the same time as Christine Quinn.

Emma is one of two new cast members on Selling Sunset season 4, alongside Vanessa Villela. Selling Sunset, which premiered on Netflix in March 2019, is a reality TV show that follows a group of real estate agents—and their drama—at The Oppenheim Group, a high-end, Los Angeles-based brokerage firm, founded by brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

In an interview with People in 2021, Emma explained how nervous she was to show her life on reality TV. “I think it’s really difficult in general for any person to kind of see negative criticism come at you. But of course, as a woman, even more so,” she says. “I’ve seen a lot of the girls struggle with the feedback and criticism they’ve gotten,” she said. She continued, “They’ve warned me, and they’re super protective of me, which I love. They’re like, ‘Don’t read the comments. They might not always be the best.’ But, you know what? It’s been really inspiring for me when I’m out and about with them and people will come up and say, ‘You inspire me,’ and things like that—that’s why I want to do it. So that I can inspire young people the same way that a lot of my coworkers do as well.”

While she was hesitant to join a reality TV show, Emma also acknowledged the positive of sharing her life on screen. “I’m excited to open up my life, and share with everybody who I am as a person,” she said. “I want to inspire young girls to go out there, get involved in the stock market and chase whatever their dreams are. I want to show them that you can really accomplish anything.” So who is Emma Hernan from Selling Sunset season 4? Read on for what we know.

Who is Emma Hernan from Selling Sunset?

Who is Emma Hernan from Selling Sunset season 4? Emma was born and raised in Scituate, a small town outside of Boston, Massachusetts. When she was in middle school and high school, Emma worked as a nanny. The father of the family was a stock market investor, which is when she started to learn about stocks. “When I put the kids down to nap, instead of watching TV, I would look at all these stocks he was investing in and I kind of became infatuated with what he was doing and I may or may not have saw what the bonus was he was getting for Christmas and I was like, ‘Wow if that’s your Christmas bonus, that’s insane,'” she told Nylon in 2021.

Emma—who also used to model and work at a local ice cream store—used the money she made to invest in the stock market at a young age “I self-taught myself, just by reading and learning and that’s how I got into investing,” she said. When she made enough money, she moved to Los Angeles, where she started her company, Emma Leigh & Co., a plant-based frozen food line with Beyond Meat that’s famous for its vegan empanadas. “Being in the food industry is a huge part of my story and also transitioning into real estate,” Emma told People in 2021. “A lot of the ties that I made from that—and from being a woman CEO and a woman entrepreneur—mean I’ve met other CEOs who are now purchasing homes. So you’ll see it unfold [on screen], but it makes a big difference, me coming on and having that entrepreneurial background, for sure.”

In her company’s bio, Emma explained that she was inspired to start Emma Leigh & Co. because her grandfather, Gerry McAdams, was the founder of Yankee Trader Seafood, a family-owned seafood company he founded in 1994 that’s now in its third generation. “Learning at the feet of master professional chefs, I have always been driven to make generations of my family proud. It’s in my blood,” she wrote.

When she was a teenager, Emma also used to model. She started modeling when she was 12, and by the time she was 16, she walking in runway shows in Paris. She was also a competitive swimmer when she was younger. She started competitively swimming when she was 6 years old due to her mother, who had the best backstroke time in the history of their town. “I ended up getting a time that qualified for the Olympics,” she said during an appearance on Life Stories with Joanna Garzilli in April 2020. “I knew that I was talented. I took after her. She pushed me but just enough so that I wanted to do it. Down the road that’s what made me qualify.”

How did Emma Hernan get on Selling Sunset?

How did Emma Hernan get on Selling Sunset? Emma explained to Nylon that she started in real estate in 2018 after she bought her first home with Jason Oppenheim, one of the founders of The Oppenheim Group, in 2017. “I was always going around looking at real estate with Jason and Brett every weekend and they were like, ‘You have to get your license. You pick up knowledge like a sponge,'” she said. “And I thought, you know what? That makes sense. I’m going to be buying more property myself, whether it be an investment property or property for my family or whatever it may be and and that’s how I transitioned into, ‘OK, I’m gonna focus on getting my license,’ and Jason was like, “You have to get it and you have to hang your license with me right away,” so that’s how I ended up getting into real estate and obviously, of course there’s no better brokerage to work with than the Oppenheim group, and Jason and Brett are genuinely like my big brothers.

In her bio on The Oppenheim Group‘s website, Emma explained how her job as a CEO of a food company helps her in real estate. Along with Los Angeles, Emma also works as an agent in her hometown of Boston. “Born and raised in Boston, Emma moved to Los Angeles, embracing the energy, culture and 300 days of sunshine in Southern California,” her bio reads. “After purchasing her first home in the Hollywood Hills, her passion for real estate led her to become a Realtor, and joining The Oppenhiem Group in 2018, focusing on selling high-end real estate throughout Los Angeles. Emma has continued building her own real estate portfolio while building her impressive book of business, purchasing both residential and commercial investment properties in both Los Angeles and her native Boston.”

Her bio continued, “Understanding her client’s needs and sharing their vision has made Emma the trusted go-to agent amongst many luxury home buyers both domestic and international. Emma has an extensive background as an entrepreneur and angel investor. She also serves as the CEO of her own successful food company, Emma-Leigh & Co, all of which bring immense value to her clients in each and every real estate transaction. A self-made multi-millionaire, Emma prides herself on being a dynamic and relentless agent for her clients, with her boundless energy and market knowledge, always truly caring for each and everyone of her clients in the fast paced Los Angeles real estate market.”

Who is Emma Hernan close with on Selling Sunset?

Who is Emma Hernan close with on Selling Sunset? Emma told People that her closest friends in the Selling Sunset cast are Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause, whom she became close to through Jason and Brett Oppenheim. “I think I would probably say I’m closest with Mary and Chrishell, but that’s nothing against anyone else,” she said. “I just happened to know them prior to even getting super involved in real estate.”

She continued, “From the moment that I met Jason and Brett and everyone, started looking at real estate and then was involved in the office, we were hanging out all the time. So, the majority of the weekends we were doing stuff together.”

Who she’s not close to in the Selling Sunset cast is Christine Quinn, whom she has drama with in season 4. When asked about what Christine is like in real life, Emma told Nylon, “I’ll say no comment on that one. I’ll leave that one a ‘no comment.'”

Who is Emma Hernan’s boyfriend?

Who is Emma Hernan’s boyfriend? Emma confirmed to People that she’s currently single, but she considers her dog, Benny, an Akita mix, her love. Emma rescued Benny from a kill shelter before he was about to be put down. She also rescued Benny’s brother, whom she gave to her aunt in Boston for Christmas.

While she isn’t dating anyone now, Emma’s ex-boyfriend—who Christine also dated—is a main storyline on Selling Sunset season 4. Christine claimed during the season that she and Emma had the same boyfriend at the same time, which she learned when she caught Emma and her boyfriend out and about in the day, which led to Christine’s breakup with the man. Emma, for her part, claimed that Christine and her boyfriend had already broken up by the time she started dating him. She also claimed that once Christine and her friend saw her with her boyfriend, they cursed her out, banged on the windows of her car and wouldn’t let her leave. The drama between Emma and Christine affected Mary’s relationship with Emma, who continued to be friends with Emma, despite how much the incident hurt her. Christine also slammed Emma for getting engaged to her ex-boyfriend, two months after they broke up. Christine also claimed that she was engaged to the same man, which Christine and Emma denied.

So who is Emma and Christine’s ex-boyfriend? Neither Christine nor Emma named the boyfriend on Selling Sunset season 4. In April 2014, Emma’s mother, Stephanie, posted an Instagram photo of her with her boyfriend at the time, Gregory Kelleher, a construction worker from Scituate, Massachusetts. However, it’s unlikely that Gregory is the same man who dated Christine, as he’s from Emma’s hometown.

For more about Selling Sunset, read Chrishell Stause’s memoir, Under Construction: Best Living My Best Life Took a Little Work. The book, which will be released on February 8, 2022, follows Chrishell’s life from her unconventional childhood in a small town in Kentucky to her current career as a soap actress, a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles and a cast member one of Netflix’s buzziest reality TV shows, Selling Sunset. The memoir also dives into Chrishell’s struggle with homelessness earlier in her life and her family’s addiction, as well as her dreams of acting one day while working at a local Dairy Queen. Under Construction includes “never-before-before told” stories from her personal life—including her much-publicized divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley—and the lessons Chrishell has learned along the way to come out stronger than ever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.