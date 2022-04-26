Selling Sunset’s Emma Just Responded to Ben Denying They DM’d on Raya—Here’s if They ‘Met’ IRL

Clearing it up. Emma Hernan addressed Ben Affleck’s denial about messaging her on Raya. The Selling Sunset star maintained that the interactions were true after Ben’s reps claimed that he hadn’t been on the celebrity-exclusive dating app for years. .

In a recent interview on E! News’ Daily Pop, the real estate agent doubled down on her story that The Last Duel actor once DM’d her, but clarified that the messages weren’t recent. “It was not recent. It was 2019,” she said of the interaction. “It was the smallest innocent thing, and it blew up out of proportion. On the show, you didn’t see the time frame.”

On season 5 of the Netflix show, Emma’s friend and co-star Chrishell Stause brought up the Argo actor’s history of using Raya. “Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl…” she said. Emma replied quickly that Ben “may or may not have been texting me” before revealing what Ben messaged her on Raya. . “He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times. I didn’t go,” she said.

Ben’s reps quickly denied the rumor on April 25, 2022. “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” the Argo director’s reps told Entertainment Tonight. However, Emma’s reps maintained that the reality star’s story about Ben was true. “Ben and Emma’s Raya interaction occurred in 2019. They matched, they exchanged messages, they never met,” Emma’s reps said in a statement.

The news of the dating app encounter comes weeks after Ben announced his engagement to Jennifer Lopez on April 8, 2022. “You could’ve foiled Bennifer! He was on the hunt,” Chrishell said in the episode. The actor has been notorious for his Raya usage. A video of him DM’ing a woman and calling her out went viral in 2021 after she accidentally unmatched. As for Emma, Selling Sunset season 5 sees the realtor explore her relationship with client Micah. “We’ve become closer, but it’s right about there,” Emma told Entertainment Tonight. “So we’ll see. Maybe season 6, there will be a label, a ring — who knows?”

