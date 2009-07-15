Emma Cook Enjoys Sweet Success

Today Refinery 29 posted images of her new collection for Topshop. The adorable Brit is the latest designer to collaborate with the mass retailer. We’re all for national pride and when those Brits stick together, the collections usually turn out amazing. Expect sweetly printed tops and dresses with animal prints that would look right at home in Freeman’s.

Fashionista also tells us that Cook is collaborating with Splenda. Yes, Splenda. She will design a bag with a special pocket just the right size for their new tablets, Sweet Minis.

Oh how sweet it is.