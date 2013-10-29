Listen To Eminem’s New Single ‘The Monster’ Featuring Rihanna

Following the success of the hit “Love the Way You Lie” and “Love the Way You Lie Part 2”, Eminem and Rihanna have collaborated again on his new single “The Monster.” This is the fourth track Eminem’s released off his upcoming album “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” which is slated to come out November 5.

RiRi sings the catchy chorus where she proclaims she’s “friends with the monster that’s under [her] bed” and that she “gets along with the voices inside of [her] head.” Should we be worried about the 25-year-old singer who recently got a very painful tattoo and looks uncharacteristically demure in the art for her forthcoming single, “What Now”? The answer is in the lyrics: “If you’re trying to save me, stop holding your breath,” sings Rihanna.

The upbeat song became available on iTunes at midnight, and marks the start of a hectic week for Slim Shady. On Saturday November 2nd, Em will be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live“, and on Tuesday, November 5th, he’ll answer do a Q&A with fans as part of SiriusXM’s Town Hall With Eminem.

Listen to “The Monster” and tell us what you think about the duo’s latest musical effort?