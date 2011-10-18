Eminem Opens Up About Drug Abuse in November GQ

GQ‘s November 2011 cover boys are all heavy hitters. Listed as three of the “Gods of Rock,” Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Keith Richards mug for the camera looking badass as usual as part of a special “survivors” issue. (Well, all except for Keith, who probably wants to be back in rural Connecticut tending to his librarian duties.) Overall, the content is just as compelling as the cover, delving into Eminem’s much-publicized addiction to prescription pills and how it altered his life.

“I’m very much a creature of habit,” he explains. “If I’m used to waking up in the morning and having [a Red Bull], ?I could do it every morning for the next ten years straight until I find something else to move on to So if ?I’m used to taking a Vicodin when I wake up in the morning because I’m hungover from -drinking or taking pills…The bigger the crowd, the bigger my habit got.”

The Grammy and Oscar-winning rapper admits his addiction got so out of control that he entered rehab in 2005, which was a difficult adjustment due to his celebrity status. “Everyone was staring at me. I could never be comfortable,” he says.

Eminem say his rock bottom moment ultimately came when he realized both his fame AND personal life were both at risk if he continued. He puts it perfectly: “If you’re not ready, nothing is going to change you. Love, nothing.”

Everyday, GQ is offering up another interview with their Gods of Rock.Check their site to see who is next, and be sure to watch the ridiculous video.