Emily’s Style Picks: Pining For Miu Miu’s ‘New New Romantic’

Why is it that smack in the middle of the blistering summer heat, all I can think of is how Im going to stock up for the Fall 2010 season? Perhaps its the fact that intense heat and its effects are never a good look on anyone. Whatever the case may be, its got me thinking about my Fashion Week wardrobe, and as usual my first perusal over the Fall collections is the quirky yet always modern and smart Miu Miu!

With the theme “New New Romantic” in mind, designer Miuccia Prada gave a jaunty nod to the ’60s with flirty yet modest hemlines and hues like apricot, lilac and bubblegum pink. They’re the same colors you might find on an old VW bus painted in the shape of daisies, but here they’re given a luxurious spin via Miu Mius structured silhouettes of natt, cloth, lace and metal. To juxtapose the Twiggy vibe, Miuccia adds a few 19th-century references such as high necklines, bows and bustles.

Trickling into stores now, you can see the full Miu Miu collection in all its glory in just a couple of short weeks. See the slide show above for my must-haves from the Fall 2010 collection. If you want to read runway queen, go with the black and lavender wool natt dress with bow detail and orange collar. The collar is the key element to the look and all over the Mert and Marcus-shot ad campaign as it should be! For my favorite bag (a future collector’s item) see the small square metal and orange patent leather messenger bag. Its the kind of piece that will be the first thing your future teenage daughter grabs from your wardrobe, never to be seen again.

Related: Emily’s Picks – Oscar De La Renta World Traveler