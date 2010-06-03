Emily’s Style Picks: Oscar de la Renta Designs With The World Traveler in Mind

Ive always been a great admirer of Oscar de la Rentas carefully constructed designs and vibrant color palettes. I love that I can count on him to deliver mind-blowing gowns at the close of his runway shows and design the sort of White House worthy, timeless pieces that have made an indelible imprint on American fashion. Its also refreshing to see someone with such a rich history in the industry remain on the cutting edge of style and trends.

This season, Oscar de la Renta delivers tribal-inspired style in the way only Oscar can. In fact, I just added his Starburst Jasper and Turquoise Earrings to my shopping cart. Undoubtedly, Ill be feeling weak by the end of the day, and somehow the Elaphe platform sandal will also mosey on into my cart just what I need to feel rejuvenated after a hard day of work.

Its encouraging to know that Oscar himself has our best interests in mind. I am always thinking about the idea of the modern woman and how she dresses for her lifestyle,” said the designer. “I think about what she wears to work, in the evening, or when she travels women today have very busy lives!”

But De la Renta isn’t just paying attention to busy American women. “As a designer you have to make clothes that address many different lifestyles as well as cultural sensibilities each collection must be crafted with a global consumer in mind, the fashion icon continued.

With such a stellar career himself, Oscar and his team recognize the importance of supporting the next generation of aspiring designers and future fashion influencers. The brand is proving their love by extending invites to 50 Parsons and 50 FIT fashion design students for the Resort 2010 show.

StyleCaster is thrilled to announce that we will be live streaming the Resort 2011 fashion show this coming Monday, June 7 at 1 PM EST. Make sure to start tuning in around 12:30 p.m. to view an exclusive live feed of all the fashionable pre-show happenings, including a sneak peek at some celebrity faces in the audience.

And in the most exciting news yet, the man of the hour will do a pre-show interview to air live just before the show commences! The fun doesnt end there though Oscar has a surprise for you after the finaleso stick around to see what all the fuss is about.

Get involved the StyleCaster team will be at the venue capturing video street style footage, so make sure to visit back a couple of days after the show to see if you made the cut!

