5 Things to Know About Emily Ratajkowski (and her 40 Hottest Pictures)

The name Emily Ratajkowskimight not immediately ring a bell, but you’ll definitely recognize the brunette model from her performance in Robin Thicke‘s controversial “Blurred Lines” music video. The video, as you’ll recall, features Ratajkowski and two other just-about-naked models strutting their sultry-silly stuff—dancing around in flatform sneakers, grinding on Thicke, T.I., and Pharrell Williams, and cuddling with taxidermy critters. It was also briefly removed from YouTube for explicit content, namely, a very topless Ratajkowski.
Her, um, exposure in the video propelled her to immediate sexpot status, and she’s clinched her first serious acting role with a part in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the twisty, staggeringly successful Gillian Flynn novel Gone Girl alongside BenAffleck.
With the movie set to be released in October—the buzzy first trailer was unveiled last week exclusively at CinemaCon, a convention for movie theater owners—here are 5 things to know about the up-and-coming starlet, and 40 hotter-then-hot photos because, well, why not?
1. She’s a brain Models tend to get a bad rap for having more beauty than brains. While we already have incontrovertible proof that this is not always the case (Lily Cole went to freaking Cambridge), Ratajkowski is definitely doing her bit to break down that particular stereotype. Both of her parents are educators—her mother is a professor of English who Emily has described as “a feminist and an intellectual,” and her father is an art teacher—and Emily herself attended UCLA for a year before leaving to pursue modeling.
2. She was actually in two music videos this summer This was a big summer for Ratajkowski; she was actually cast in another music video for another major name right before she was cast in “Blurred Lines.” The video for Maroon 5’s “Love Somebody” stars Adam Levine and Ratajkowski slathering each other in paint. This video definitely relies just as heavily on Ratajkowski’s sex appeal—she’s depicted dancing, pouting, and seductively caressing her bod—but it didn’t give her quite the same visibility as ” Blurred Lines” for obvious reasons.
3. She’s a global citizen Though Emily mostly grew up in California, and her parents are American, she was born in London, and her heritage is a mixture of Polish, Irish, and German. She also spent a lot of her childhood moving around different parts of Europe, and lived for extended periods in Bantry, Ireland, and on the Spanish island of Mallorca.
4. She was in an episode of iCarly
Prior to her casting in “Gone Girl,” Ratajkowski’s most notable on-screen appearance was in a 2010 episode of the Nickolodeon tween-geared show “iCarly.” She played Tasha, the girlfriend to the super-dweeby character Gibby, and had no idea what she was getting into. In an interview for Rolling Stone, she said, “It was my first and only acting job. I didn’t grow up with TV, so I didn’t even know what the show was when I auditioned.” Here’s a fan compilation of her role on “iCarly.”
5. She turned down the “Blurred Lines” role Well, at least, she did initially. The first time the part was offered to her, she and her manager thought it sounded crazy and a little bit too scandalous, and declined the offer. But the production folks behind the video were persistent, and Ratajkowski went to meet with director Diane Martel. The two women hit it off and Emily decided to trust the team and go for it. The rest is sexy history.
Nothing coy about this picture. Ratajkowski posted this nearly-bare lingerie photo to Instagram after doing a shoot for GQ's "Babe of the Year" story in November 2013. Again, shot by Terry Richardson, because of course.
Flashing back to Spring Fashion Week in September 2013, Ratajkowski shows off her ability to work a sexy crop top.
Ratajkowski caught chilling on a wooden floor, in what seems to be lingerie. Since she clearly didn't take the pic herself, maybe it was snapped by an, ahem, 'special friend'...
Rocking an oversized boyfriend flannel, she's bringing her just-rolled-out-of-bed A-game. Shot by Terry Richardson, natch.
There it is. We knew we could count on Terry Richardson to bring a certain je ne sais quois to this shoot. What was it again? Oh right, boobs.
This picture was snapped at a bash for Revolve Clothing. The model pokes fun at herself in the caption, hashtagging it #notsurewhyilooksoserious.
Another sultry pose from the model shows her lounging in bed, decked out in a babydoll slip.
"Blurred Lines" model Emily Ratajkowski in Miami before a Sports Illustrated event celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Swimsuit Issue. She posted this tastefully windswept pic on Instagram.
And here she is photographed for the Revolve Clothing advertising campaign, showing a whole lot of midriff.
More high fashion, but equally "ooh la la," is this picture of the stunning model preparing to head to the 2014 Golden Globes.
Here's a close-up from the Golden Globes. She steers away from her customary black in favor of a luminous, silvery white, perfectly accented by a strong, red lip.
Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
A skimpy and seasonal throwback to the balmy days of last summer in NYC. We understand Emily, we miss it too.
Some va-va-voom outtakes from her CR Fashion Book shoot with Bruce Weber.
Here she is in a red carpet shot of her and her awesome cobalt dress at the SI bash in Miami, from the LIV nightclub, February 2014.
Photo: Vallery Jean/FilmMagic
Emily channels Kimye in this scandalous triptych, showing off a side view of her naked bod and an extreme close-up of her mouth, all labeled #uhhuhhoney.
Here, the model is snapped attending the 3rd Annual NFL Honors at Radio City Music Hall in a low-cut LBD, February 2014.
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
She also knows the value of providing behind-the-scenes of coverage of the model life. Pun definitely intended.
via Instagram/@emrata
Emily knows just how to showcase every angle of her assets. Here she is depicting her underboob game.
Just loungin' in a red-hot dress by Stone Cold Fox. In her caption, Emily calls the dress, "her favorite," and we can see why!
Emily sneak-peeked this shot of her in a bikini made out of "SI" emblazoned guitar picks when the SI Swimsuit Issue came out last week. Can't be too comfy, but we'd still vote her "Rookie of the Year."
Here she is chilling with her fellow swimsuit models Bregje Heinen, Marloes Horst, and Kate Bock.
Here, the model shows off more of her SI pics under the hashtag #ROTY. Looks like she really wants that Rookie of the Year Title.
She really knows how to work a little black dress! Here, Emily attends a launch party for Treats! Magazine in a slinky dress with a panel of sheer lace down the side, May 2012.
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Still more Insta-coverage of her SI shoot. She knows her 'donk deserves its fifteen minutes of fame too.
Ratajkowski plays up her go-to red carpet look, rocking an all-black ensemble composed of an avant-garde crop top and an up-to-here leather skirt.
Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Playboy
Here she is, front-row at Jeremy Laing at New York Fashion Week in September 2013. Emily is definitely a rising style-star.
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Bravely baring her midriff at Rag & Bone during the FW 2014 in NYC, February 2014. It take a strong woman to show belly-button when the temp is below freezing.
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Rag & Bone
Emily has definitely nailed just-woke-up sex appeal. Here she is in hot pants and a bed jacket, looking early-morning dreamy on Instagram in December 2013.
Another décolleté LBD! Ratajkowski attends the GQ Men of the Year dinner in November 2013.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GQ
Here, she's channeling the pin-up girls of the forties and fifties in a form-fitting basque and bedhead in this black-and-white pic.
Ratajkowski attends TAO Downtown Grand Opening in September 2013 in New York City, rocking an artfully arranged black maxidress with a slit up the side, and a rib-cage-baring cutout.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy
Ratajkowski radiates a classic laid-back California girl elegance in this shot of her seated in the driver's seat of an old-school convertible in LA last November.
Here, Emily looks effortlessly chic in a pale teal leather blazer and understated ponytail at the Zana Bayne fashion show during F/W NYFW 2014.
Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
The model leaves just enough to the imagination in this skin tight two-piece, wearing what looks like a disassembled (and very grown-up) variation on the surf shirt you might have worn to the beach as a kid.
Emily keeps it sweet and understated in a fawn slip dress at a Pharrell Williams performance in NYC, September 2013.
Photo: Brian Ach
Ratajkowski celebrates the release of Sports Illustrated's 50th Swim Issue in a deep vee romper in Miami, February 2014.
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Captain Morgan
Another vampy nearly-nude shot on the wooden floor of Emily's apartment. According to Instagram, this pic is devoted to the rag & bone jeans she wears in the shot. But maybe also to her bare torso.
The model at the SI Swimsuit South Beach Soiree in Miami, wearing an elegant, powder-blue frock. February 2014.
Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/WireImage
Also in celebration of the Swimsuit Issue, Ratajkowski participates in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2014 Beach Volleyball, February 2014. She definitely pulls off the sporty look.
Photo: Larry Marano/FilmMagic
And, to cap it all off, one last shot of Emily looking super-sexy with her go-to mixture of slightly disheveled hair, coy smile, and just enough cleavage. Rock on Emily Ratajkowski, I'm sure we'll be seeing you around the runway sometime soon.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sports Illustra