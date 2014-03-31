5 Things to Know About Emily Ratajkowski (and her 40 Hottest Pictures)

The name Emily Ratajkowski might not immediately ring a bell, but you’ll definitely recognize the brunette model from her performance in Robin Thicke‘s controversial “Blurred Lines” music video. The video, as you’ll recall, features Ratajkowski and two other just-about-naked models strutting their sultry-silly stuff—dancing around in flatform sneakers, grinding on Thicke, T.I., and Pharrell Williams, and cuddling with taxidermy critters. It was also briefly removed from YouTube for explicit content, namely, a very topless Ratajkowski.

MORE: The 20 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

Her, um, exposure in the video propelled her to immediate sexpot status, and she’s clinched her first serious acting role with a part in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the twisty, staggeringly successful Gillian Flynn novel Gone Girl alongside Ben Affleck.

MORE: Whoa! Lea Michele Shares Revealing Bikini Photo on Twitter

With the movie set to be released in October—the buzzy first trailer was unveiled last week exclusively at CinemaCon, a convention for movie theater owners—here are 5 things to know about the up-and-coming starlet, and 40 hotter-then-hot photos because, well, why not?

1. She’s a brain

Models tend to get a bad rap for having more beauty than brains. While we already have incontrovertible proof that this is not always the case (Lily Cole went to freaking Cambridge), Ratajkowski is definitely doing her bit to break down that particular stereotype. Both of her parents are educators—her mother is a professor of English who Emily has described as “a feminist and an intellectual,” and her father is an art teacher—and Emily herself attended UCLA for a year before leaving to pursue modeling.

2. She was actually in two music videos this summer

This was a big summer for Ratajkowski; she was actually cast in another music video for another major name right before she was cast in “Blurred Lines.” The video for Maroon 5’s “Love Somebody” stars Adam Levine and Ratajkowski slathering each other in paint. This video definitely relies just as heavily on Ratajkowski’s sex appeal—she’s depicted dancing, pouting, and seductively caressing her bod—but it didn’t give her quite the same visibility as ” Blurred Lines” for obvious reasons.

3. She’s a global citizen

Though Emily mostly grew up in California, and her parents are American, she was born in London, and her heritage is a mixture of Polish, Irish, and German. She also spent a lot of her childhood moving around different parts of Europe, and lived for extended periods in Bantry, Ireland, and on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

4. She was in an episode of iCarly

Prior to her casting in “Gone Girl,” Ratajkowski’s most notable on-screen appearance was in a 2010 episode of the Nickolodeon tween-geared show “iCarly.” She played Tasha, the girlfriend to the super-dweeby character Gibby, and had no idea what she was getting into. In an interview for Rolling Stone, she said, “It was my first and only acting job. I didn’t grow up with TV, so I didn’t even know what the show was when I auditioned.” Here’s a fan compilation of her role on “iCarly.”



5. She turned down the “Blurred Lines” role

Well, at least, she did initially. The first time the part was offered to her, she and her manager thought it sounded crazy and a little bit too scandalous, and declined the offer. But the production folks behind the video were persistent, and Ratajkowski went to meet with director Diane Martel. The two women hit it off and Emily decided to trust the team and go for it. The rest is sexy history.

Click through our gallery of Emily Ratajkowski’s 40 most va-va-voom pics to see more of the sexy ingenue.