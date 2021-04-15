Emrata Just Wore The Perfect White Skirt From Zara & It’s Only $40

Scroll To See More Images

Emily Ratajkowski looks good in everything—and that’s a fact. Still, I can’t help but get excited when she chooses to look good in affordable things, that way I can copy her look in an attempt to look half as effortlessly cool. Lucky for me, the model and new mom took to her Instagram Stories to share some major spring OOTD inspo with a very reasonable price tag. Catch me rocking Emily Ratajkowski’s Zara skirt in exactly 3-5 business days (or, however long it takes for my order to arrive).

Yes, I already bought it and yes, you should too! It’s not every day I spot a celeb wearing Zara—although it should be, because their spring New Arrivals are seriously fire. Posing amidst the cherry blossom trees and serving springy style inspo that’s already made its way to my 2021 Outfit Ideas Pinterest board, Emrata rocked Zara’s Draped Textured Skirt, available as we speak online and in stores in sizes XS-XXL. Oh, and it’s only $39.90.

Yep, less than $40 and model-approved! We love to see it.

The Draped Textured Skirt features a linen-inspired look with subtle striping and a ruched detailing at the waist cinched by a metallic appliqué. Zara has been dropping a ton of ruched and draped skirts like this one for spring and summer, so it’s safe to say the look will be especially trendy over the next few months.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ratajkowski paired her mini skirt with some classic white low-top sneakers and a blousy beige button-up, but Zara fans can also shop the skirt’s matching blouse for a super-coordinated look. Gone are the days of matching sweat sets—actually-cute matching sets are here again!

The Draped Textured Shirt features the same subtle striping as the skirt, plus a gathered detail at the center for a super-snatched fit.

If you like the idea of a dreamy, creamy matching set like the one Emrata wore but want a few more options, you’re in luck. Zara has a ton of neutral sets to contrast all those Gen Z-approved statement pieces you’ve been buying for spring and summer. Your wardrobe needs balance, people!

Add any of the polished sets below to your closet for a cool and crisp look that’s perfect for an OOTD photoshoot. And don’t be surprised if you see Emrata rocking yet another Zara piece on the ‘Gram soon!

Pleated Linen Blend Top + Draped Linen Blend Skirt

OK, the Jacquemus vibes here are *pristine*. This midi skirt and cropped, gathered blouse are absolute summer essentials. Pair with bright shoes or a fun bag for extra contrast.

Textured Striped Shirt + Striped Textured Weave Pants

Love Ratajkowski’s neutral striped look, but consider yourself more of a pants person? These drawstring pants have a matching button-up with chic asymmetrical detailing that makes the whole ‘fit especially pajama-chic.

Cut Out Top + Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants

Behold, my favorite set of all. I’m obsessed with a good small-top-big-pants combo for summer, and this smocked tank is just begging to be worn with some linen-blend pants with subtle striped detailing.