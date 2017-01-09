Emily Ratajkowski Suffers Serious Wardrobe Malfunction on the Red Carpet

All was going well for Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet at the Golden Globes last night. She showed up in a buttercup yellow dress with a seriously daring neckline, and made it out of the car and onto the red carpet without suffering a wardrobe malfunction. And then, of course, she had a little issue—and, for once, this style problem can’t be blamed on a light breeze.

For some unknown reason, Ratajkowski decided it would be a good idea to hike up her dress for the photographers—perhaps to show off its impressive skirt. Whatever the reason, she pulled it up a little too far and showed off a pair of nude underwear. Oops.

Things were going so well at first.

But then she got the bright idea to make things go a little better.

And then—all hell broke loose.

Sorry, Emily. It happens to the best of us!