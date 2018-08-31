StyleCaster
Emily Ratajkowski Manages to Flaunt Some Major Underboob on Instagram from an Impossible Angle

Emily Ratajkowski Manages to Flaunt Some Major Underboob on Instagram from an Impossible Angle

Photo: Anthony Ghnassia/Stringer For Entertainment/Getty Images.

This summer was a whirlwind of romance, sunshine and teeny bikinis for supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. We finally got a peek at her engagement ring (four whopping months after her wedding), as well as more than a few glimpses of those chiseled abs we know and love.

But we also got a glimpse of some underboob. (Which we didn’t exactly ask for, but hey—we’re not complaining.) As the supermodel sunned herself on a beach (undoubtedly somewhere tropical), she whipped out an old-school camera to shoot some photos on film.

One such photo comes in the form of what we know as a “hot dogs or legs” pic. It’s a photo shot over your stomach and legs while lying down with your knees in the air. The main subjects of the photo are EmRata’s two best friends, making the trek back up to their towels from the ocean.

But the other main subject of the photo is a whole bunch of left-side underboob.

Besties on film ✨ thanks summer 18

We have a lot of burning questions. A) How is it even possible that her chest is perky enough to capture that underboob whilst lying down? B) Did she capture it on purpose? (If we could, we would.) C) It cannot feel natural to hold a camera at that angle. Or… does it?

While the model has yet to comment on any of our inquiries, our ears are peeled. EmRata, if you’re reading this, shoot us a DM!

 

