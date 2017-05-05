8 Style Lessons We Learned From Emily Ratajkowski

By now, we know Emily Ratajkowski to be many things: red carpet darling, Certified Bombshell™, and model/actress/activist all wrapped into one (just check her Instagram bio). But the brunette babe has another impressive title we’re piling on to the list: bona fide street style star slash purveyor of ~chill~ fashion.

With an affinity for minimalist body jewelry and a knack for layering, our girl has an off-duty aesthetic and personal style that’s enviably effortless, and it’s majorly inspiring our outfits lately. So, we’re breaking down the ten tips we’ve learned from stalking the top model’s style, and, lucky for us, all of her go-to looks are surprisingly easy to emulate.

Click through to see how EmRata’s redefining model-off-duty fashion—one jean jacket at a time—and get some styling tricks along the way.