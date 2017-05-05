8 Style Lessons We Learned From Emily Ratajkowski

By now, we know Emily Ratajkowski to be many things: red carpet darling, Certified Bombshell™, and model/actress/activist all wrapped into one (just check her Instagram bio). But the brunette babe has another impressive title we’re piling on to the list: bona fide street style star slash purveyor of ~chill~ fashion.
With an affinity for minimalist body jewelry and a knack for layering, our girl has an off-duty aesthetic and personal style that’s enviably effortless, and it’s majorly inspiring our outfits lately. So, we’re breaking down the ten tips we’ve learned from stalking the top model’s style, and, lucky for us, all of her go-to looks are surprisingly easy to emulate.
Click through to see how EmRata’s redefining model-off-duty fashion—one jean jacket at a time—and get some styling tricks along the way.
Nailing Denim-on-Denim Is Easy AF
In a denim crop top and boyfriend jeans, Ratajkowski proves you can mix all the washes and cuts your heart desires to pull off the Canadian tuxedo like a pro. Layered necklaces optional.
Photo:
instagram / @emrata
Sometimes, a Baseball Cap Is the Best Accessory
There she goes with the denim-on-denim again. Every fashion girl knows the power of a good baseball cap when it comes to an otherwise everyday off-duty outfit. So, no, you don’t have to be out at the ol’ ballgame to achieve this look.
Photo:
instagram / @emrata
Matching Sets Are Never Out of Style
It’s the easiest way to look like you tried when you actually didn’t try at all. Funny how that works.
Photo:
instagram / @emrata
Yes, You Can Look Chic When It’s Too Hot to Function Outside
If this isn’t our uniform for the next four months, we don’t know what is. Also, note the body chain. *heart eyes*
Photo:
instagram / @emrata
Button-Ups and Blazers Don't Have to Be Boring
Sure, we’ve worn our fair share of button-ups and blazers, but we’ve never thought to style ‘em like this before.
Photo:
instagram / @emrata
Over-the-Knee Boots Are Seasonless
Lucky for all of us, the model proves you don’t have to wait until the winter months to whip these babies back out. They look downright chic with jean shorts.
Photo:
instagram / @emrata
You Can't Be a Badass If You're Not a Feminist
All you need is a corset, a graphic tee, and, you know, a belief than men and women are equal. Add borderline-excessively ripped jeans and gold hoops for extra flare.
Photo:
instagram / @emrata
When In Doubt, Put on a Slip Dress
Our (and probably Em Rata’s) motto: Just throw a slip dress on and you can’t go wrong. This pastel shade just became our new favorite color for summer.
Photo:
instagram / @emrata