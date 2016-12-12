Emily Ratajkowski’s 25 Most Scandalous Instagrams of All Time

Once upon a time, Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram was a mess of travel photos, fully-clothed selfies, and generic Instagram filters. (We see you, X-Pro.) But a lot has changed in four short years, and these days, EmRata’s Instagram looks like something dreamed up by Sports Illustrated, Victoria’s Secret, Terry Richardson, and some perverted elves.
So we took a gander at Ratajkowski’s Instafeed, from its earliest days to the present, and found the 25 most scandalous, naked, and sexy shots of the lot. Let’s be frank: There were quite a few to choose from. But these are the best of the best, from all the way back in 2012 until now. All we can say is—enjoy.
Ratajkowski's bum makes its first appearance on Instagram, back in 2011.
And then—nothing too racy for an entire year, until this popped up in 2012. "Do work naked/typical morning," Ratajkowski noted.
No words. Other than, you know, "party."
In 2013, Ratajkowski's butt stormed the scene once again.
The first of many glimpses of Ratajkowski's breasts, courtesy her Instagram. (This one's from a CR Fashion Book shoot in 2013.)
Here are Ratajkowski's barely-sheathed breasts in early 2014.
Tagged #tbt in 2015. Not entirely clear what this is a throwback to, other than her naked body, but—here you go. This marks the first fully nude shot of Ratajkowski on her Insta.
Ratajkowski called this one, "NAPA ESCAPE!" Indeed. We see what you did there.
"Trying 🌿🌺 to blend in 💚🐾," EmRata wrote. Not doing a great job, though.
"Happy Easter," Ratajkowski captioned this one. Mmm hmm.
"Williamsburg 2014," EmRata wrote in April 2015. Yeah—if you've ever been to Williamsburg, this about sums it up.
A throwback to a 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue shoot.
Giving other patrons of the Belmond Hotel Caruso on the Amalfi Coast in Italy an eyeful.
For British GQ, shot by Mario Testino.
Naked in the tub and "snowed in," she posted early this year.
A day in the life. Bejeweled in early 2015.
EmRata capped this one, "✨," but she probably should've just gone with, "Tada!"
"Monday morn," Ratajkowski wrote.
A little belfie Boomerang action.
Just a normal day at the beach. (At Hotel Esencia, 25 minutes outside of Tulum.)
