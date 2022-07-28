Emily Ratajkowski Just Subtly Responded to Rumors Her Husband Was a ‘Serial Cheater’ Before Their Divorce

More to the story? Emily Ratajkowski’s response to Sebastian Bear-McClard cheating was subtle but loud. News broke on July 15, 2022, that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard had split after four years of marriage.

A source told Page Six at the time that the former couple—who share 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear—had broken up after Bear-McClard cheated on Ratajkowski during their marriage. “Yeah, he cheated,” the insider said. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” A week after the news of her divorce, Ratajkowski was photographed in New York City in a baseball cap with the French quote: “Ce n’est importe quoi,” which loosely translates to “It doesn’t bother me” in English.

Though Ratajkowski hasn’t commented on the alleged infidelity, she seemingly confirmed the rumors by liking several negative tweets about her ex-husband in July 2022. “can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata,” read a liked tweet by Twitter user @tretslut. “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce,” read another liked tweet by Twitter user @coolpilled. Ratajkowski also liked a tweet by Twitter user @afterrpartay that read, “emrata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real.”

Ratajowski and Bear-McClard, an actor and movie producer, married in February 2018 less than a year after her split from music producer, Jeff Magid. “Emily has known Sebastian for years,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They were all in a friend group. He wasn’t a stranger.” Ratajkowski also defended her fast marriage to Bear-McClard in an interview on Busy Tonight in 2018. “We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke, ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,’” she said at the time.

The two welcomed their first child together, a son named Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021. Ratajkowski opened up about the pregnancy in an essay for Vogue in 2020. “It’s something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be,” she wrote. “Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience. There is no one to feel it with me — the sharp muscular aches in my lower abdomen that come out of nowhere while I’m watching a movie or the painful heaviness of my breasts that now greets me first thing every morning. My husband has no physical symptoms in ‘our’ pregnancy, another reminder of how different a woman and man’s experience of life can be.”

Ratajkowski also got candid about her marriage to Bear-McClard in an essay from her 2021 book, My Body. “I am newly married to my husband when he remarks casually, ‘There are so many beautiful women in the world.’ I freeze when he says this,” she wrote. “I know it is a perfectly acceptable and truthful thing to remark on, and yet I feel a familiar twist in my gut. He can feel the switch; he can sense the instant tension in my body. ‘I don’t know,’ I reply. I press my face into his chest, ashamed of my reaction. ‘I don’t know why it hurts to hear you say that.’ I can tell he wants to console me, but he is confused. I want him to console me, too, but I am unsure why I need it. Why do I suddenly feel as if he doesn’t love me enough?”