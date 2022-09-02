Emily Ratajkowski Moves Out to ‘Get Away From Her Ex’ Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard—And Why They’re ‘Not Speaking’

A couple of months after announcing they were separating, Emily Ratajkowski is moving out to “get away from her ex” husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

A source told Us Weekly that the model-actor-author multihyphenate wants to get a fresh start in a new place. “She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny.” The source explained the reason for them being on non-speaking terms was because he cheated on her. “She isn’t speaking to him because of his infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year.”

The former couple shares a son together, Sylvester, who is 17 months old and by the sounds of it, they’ve split parenting responsibilities but not speaking much more than that. The couple wed in 2018 but had known each other for years. “Emily has known Sebastian for years,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They were all in a friend group. He wasn’t a stranger.” But they married rather quickly, leading Emily to defend the timing in an interview on Busy Tonight in 2018. “We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke, ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,’” she said.

Emily and Sebastian broke it off in July 2022 when it was discovered he was a “serial cheater”. A source confirmed his infidelity to Page Six, commenting: “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” Em herself has never commented publicly on their relationship breakdown, but appeared to confirm the cheating rumors were true when she ‘liked’ a number of tweets about it. User @tretslut wrote “can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata,” while user @coolpilled wrote: “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce.” Emily also liked a tweet by Twitter user @afterrpartay that read, “emrata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real.”