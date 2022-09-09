Emily Ratajkowski Just Officially Filed For Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard

Final straw. Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard officially filed for divorce. The Inamorata designer filed for divorce from her ex-husband on September 8, 2022, after four years of marriage.

Page Six first reported the divorce on September 9, 2022. Ratajkowski filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday and noted it was contested, meaning there are issues to be litigated. News of the split was first reported in July 2022. Sources close to the couple reported to the outlet that the split was due to Bear-McClard’s infidelity. “Yeah, he cheated,” the insider told Page Six. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” A week after the news of her divorce, Ratajkowski was photographed in New York City in a baseball cap with the French quote: “Ce n’est importe quoi,” which loosely translates to “It doesn’t bother me” in English.

Emrata also reportedly moved out of their shared home according to Us Weekly. “She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life,” the source said. “They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny.” The two share a son together, 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear. “She isn’t speaking to him because of his infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year.” She also liked several tweets that addressed her split from her husband. “can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata,” read a liked tweet by Twitter user @tretslut. “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce,” read another liked tweet by Twitter user @coolpilled. Ratajkowski also liked a tweet by Twitter user @afterrpartay that read, “emrata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real.”

The two married in February 2018 less than a year after her split from music producer, Jeff Magid. “Emily has known Sebastian for years,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They were all in a friend group. He wasn’t a stranger.” Ratajkowski defended her marriage with Bear-McClard w on Busy Tonight in 2018. “We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke, ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,’” she said.