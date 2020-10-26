Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant & Expecting Her 1st Child With Sebastian Bear-McClard

Model mom-to-be Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant with her and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s first child! Ratajkowski, 29, revealed the big news on Monday, October 26, with a Vogue special edition cover story and Instagram post.

Ratajkowski’s growing baby bump was on full display in the post shared on social media. “Grateful and growing,” she captioned her video clip, where she could be seen wearing an orange slip as the camera zoomed out to reveal her pregnant belly. “Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover,” she added, referencing an essay she penned for the magazine titled “Emily Ratajkowski on Pregnancy and Why She Doesn’t Want to Reveal the Gender of Her Baby.”

For Vogue, Ratajkowski revealed how she and her husband of two years have discussed the topic of gender when it comes to their budding child. “I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible,” the model writes. Husband Bear-McClard, 33, is on board with Ratajkowski’s decision. As she explains whenever friends ask about their baby’s gender reveal, “we like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

The model also opens up about her “lonely” experience with pregnancy for the first time. “Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience,” Ratajkowski writes.

She continues, “There is no one to feel it with me—the sharp muscular aches in my lower abdomen that come out of nowhere while I’m watching a movie or the painful heaviness of my breasts that now greets me first thing every morning. My husband has no physical symptoms in “our” pregnancy, another reminder of how different a woman and man’s experience of life can be.”

The parents-to-be tied the knot in February 2018 in a surprise courthouse wedding. Their surprise marriage came just weeks after Ratajkowski reportedly broke things off with Jeff Magid, her boyfriend of three years at the time. Speculation of the model and her now-husband’s romance was first sparked after they were spotted kissing while out on a date in Los Angeles that month.