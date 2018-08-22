Fans Think Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant After This Photo of Her Husband Kissing Her Stomach

Emily Ratajkowski surprised fans in February when she married film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in a casual wedding at New York City’s City Hall. (She wore a suit from Zara. That’s how low-key it was.) Despite rumors that the two split, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have been going strong. So, understandably, the next question on fans’ minds would be: When are they having babies?

Turns out, fans received a clue to that answer (or so they thought) on Sunday when the 27-year-old shared an Instagram of her husband kissing her stomach, Elle Australia first reported. The picture, which was on Ratajkowski’s Instagram story, showed Bear-McClard squatting on the floor as he lifted Ratajkowski’s blazer and kissed her midsection.

Immediately, fans believed the picture was a hint that Ratajkowski was pregnant, with many taking to Twitter to congratulate her on the news.

Of course, as Ratajkowski followers know, the picture on her Instagram story isn’t recent. It’s a snap from her wedding in February, so if she was pregnant then, we would likely know by now. This isn’t the first time that Ratajkowski has sparked pregnancy rumors. In April, fans speculated that she was pregnant after she shared a picture of herself with the caption, “Bearing fruit.” Ratajkowski later shut down those rumors in an interview with USA Today. “That’s really sweet that people were so excited. I’m not pregnant,” Ratajkowski said.

As for the current pregnancy rumors, there’s little to no chance that Ratajkowski is actually with child. (Though, never say never.) In addition to the picture being six-months-old, Ratajkowski has been sharing pictures of herself in a bikini, so if she was six months pregnant, there’s a high chance that would know by now. But with the craziness of celebrity pregnancies these days (who remembers the Kardashian-Jenner baby circus?), who knows what the real answer is.