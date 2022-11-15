Pete Was Just Spotted ‘Holding Hands’ With Em Rata—Are They Dating?

A perfect pair? Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson were reportedly spotted on a date. The King of Staten Island star and the High Low podcast host were seen by an anonymous source out in New York City and apparently, the date was very steamy.

The two of them recently went through two very publicized breakups. Pete broke up with Kim Kardashian after an eight-month stint and Emrata just filed for divorce with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022. On her newfound single life, the My Body author opened up to Elle UK about how she feels entering this new era of her life. “Now, for the first time, I am enjoying the world more. And yet now I have this incredible responsibility of raising a child. But one thing I have decided is how I want [my child] Sly to think about women. I want him to have an example of a mom who is happy.”

Read below to see if Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are dating.

Are Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson dating?

Are Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson dating? They might be. Gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip on her Instagram stories that the two were on a date in Brooklyn, New York. “CANT BELIEVE IM SAYING THIS ANON PLS. EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLL,” the message said. A second message said, “His hands were all over her and they’re clearly clearly hooking up.”

Since DeuxMoi has disclaimers that none of the messages sent to the account are confirmed, another source dished out to Entertainment Tonight with details about the new romance. “Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They’ve always had a good time together and liked each other,” says the source. “More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating.” Another source told Us Weekly that the two have had eyes on each other for a while, “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now.”

Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard on September 8, 2022. The two married in February 2018, and news of the split was first reported in July 2022. Sources close to the couple reported to the outlet that the split was due to Bear-McClard’s infidelity. “Yeah, he cheated,” the insider told Page Six. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” A week after the news of her divorce, Ratajkowski was photographed in New York City in a baseball cap with the French quote: “Ce n’est importe quoi,” which loosely translates to “It doesn’t bother me” in English.

A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that the former SNL star and Kim Kardashian had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Pete was filming a movie in Australia at the time, while Kim is based in Calabasas, California, where she lives with her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm (Kim shares her children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February 2019.) Kim and Pete’s 13-year age difference was part of the reason for their split. “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider said. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.” The source continued, “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

Emrata worked with Pete on a photoshoot when he was in a relationship with Kim, and she gushed about his dating appeal. “He’s got the height, obviously women find him very attractive,” she confessed on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I feel like only other men feel that way. Guys are like, ‘Wow, what’s that guy got?’ He seems super charming, vulnerable, lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! Good relationship with his mother, we love it!”

However, it looks like Emrata may have tough competition. After the rumors started to circulate, Dionne Warwick tweeted, “I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” with the Twitter status “Tweeting It Into Existence.” Many fans tweeted out their support of the singer’s love endeavors. “Unsure if he could handle you but I would love to see it,” one fan jokingly replied.