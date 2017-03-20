StyleCaster
Here’s Emily Ratajkowski Fully Naked in Mexico on Instagram

by
Happy Monday! If you were looking for a distraction from starting your week anew, here’s one, directly from the heavens (or, you know, Instagram): Emily Ratajkowski posted a fully naked pic of herself, splashing around in the shallows. “La sirena,” she quipped, perhaos giving a little Odyssey shout-out.

The model clearly was living the life in the warm water, sunning herself on the rocks and working it for the camera. But that’s not the only pic she uploaded from her little Mexican vacay. She also donned a green bikini to show off her ab crack in an earlier post from south of the border.

“Morning,” she wrote, adding the Mexican flag emoji. Good morning, indeed! This has been an installment of the Emily Ratajkowski naked watch. We sincerely hope you enjoyed.

