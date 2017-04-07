Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Emily Ratajkowski in Lingerie

It’s that special time of the week once again, when we take a deep-dive into the most naked celebrity Instagrams of the week. As usual, celebs happily stripped down on everyone’s favorite social media platform, showing off their bods in bikinis, lingerie, and in some cases, not much at all. These ladies are confident as hell, and there’s nothing like a confident woman to really give us all a boost of inspiration.
Ahead, we present the spoils of the strange subculture that is naked celebrity Instagrams. Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid were repeat offenders this week, in various creative poses and costumes, alongside Kourtney Kardashian on vacation, Elsa Hosk in her natural state, Ariel Winter in creative pants, and many others. Happiest of happy Fridays!
Emily Ratajkowski
Apparently, this was an outtake of Emrata's DKNY campaign.
Photo:
instagram / @emrata
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:
instagram
Emily Ratajkowski
"Morning stretch," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @emrata
Bella Hadid
"Reflect and recharge," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @bellahadid
Bella Hadid
Showing off the art of the high-cut one-piece.
Photo:
instagram / @bellahadid
Bella Hadid
Showing off more than a little leg.
Photo:
instagram / @bellahadid
Nina Agdal
"Take me back," Agdal said of her summery shoot (and equally tropical Solid and Striped swimsuit).
Photo:
instagram / @ninaagdal
Devon Windsor
"Mornings where I can be in a bikini? Okay!" she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @devwindsor
Ariel Winter
Are these cutoffs or jeans? Who can say.
Photo:
instagram / @arielwinter
Bella Thorne
Spotted: Bella Thorne in her natural habitat, in a bikini.
Photo:
instagram / @bellathorne
Bella Thorne
Photo:
instagram / @bellathorne
Elsa Hosk
Photo:
instagram / @hoskelsa
Elsa Hosk
Photo:
instagram / @hoskelsa
Elsa Hosk
The ol' ribbon-over-the-nipple routine.
Photo:
instagram / @hoskelsa
Alexis Ren
Photo:
instagram / @alexisren
Lea Michele
"🍑," she wrote. No further caption necessary.
Photo:
instagram / @leamichele
Taylor Hill
All you need is a white bikini. Right? Isn't that the saying?
Photo:
instagram / @taylor_hill
Kourtney Kardashian
"Good thing I have my camera," Kardashian noted.
Photo:
instagram / @kourtneykardash
Martha Hunt
The power of the underboob.
Photo:
instagram / @marthahunt