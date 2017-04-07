Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Emily Ratajkowski in Lingerie

StyleCaster
by
Photo: Getty

It’s that special time of the week once again, when we take a deep-dive into the most naked celebrity Instagrams of the week. As usual, celebs happily stripped down on everyone’s favorite social media platform, showing off their bods in bikinis, lingerie, and in some cases, not much at all. These ladies are confident as hell, and there’s nothing like a confident woman to really give us all a boost of inspiration.

MORE: The 60 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

Ahead, we present the spoils of the strange subculture that is naked celebrity Instagrams. Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid were repeat offenders this week, in various creative poses and costumes, alongside Kourtney Kardashian on vacation, Elsa Hosk in her natural state, Ariel Winter in creative pants, and many others. Happiest of happy Fridays!

MORE: The 30 Most (NOT-FAMOUS!) Naked Women on Instagram 

1 of 19
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

Apparently, this was an outtake of Emrata's DKNY campaign.

Photo: instagram / @emrata
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

The usual.

Photo: instagram
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

"Morning stretch," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @emrata
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

"Reflect and recharge," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Showing off the art of the high-cut one-piece.

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Showing off more than a little leg.

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Nina Agdal
Nina Agdal

"Take me back," Agdal said of her summery shoot (and equally tropical Solid and Striped swimsuit).

Photo: instagram / @ninaagdal
Devon Windsor
Devon Windsor

"Mornings where I can be in a bikini? Okay!" she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @devwindsor
Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter

Are these cutoffs or jeans? Who can say.

Photo: instagram / @arielwinter
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne

Spotted: Bella Thorne in her natural habitat, in a bikini.

Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne

x2.

Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

"Hi," Hosk wrote.

Photo: instagram / @hoskelsa
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

Red bikini alert.

Photo: instagram / @hoskelsa
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

The ol' ribbon-over-the-nipple routine.

Photo: instagram / @hoskelsa
Alexis Ren
Alexis Ren

Sup.

Photo: instagram / @alexisren
Lea Michele
Lea Michele

"🍑," she wrote. No further caption necessary.

Photo: instagram / @leamichele
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill

All you need is a white bikini. Right? Isn't that the saying?

Photo: instagram / @taylor_hill
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian

"Good thing I have my camera," Kardashian noted.

Photo: instagram / @kourtneykardash
Martha Hunt
Martha Hunt

The power of the underboob.

Photo: instagram / @marthahunt

