Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Emily Ratajkowski in Lingerie

It’s that special time of the week once again, when we take a deep-dive into the most naked celebrity Instagrams of the week. As usual, celebs happily stripped down on everyone’s favorite social media platform, showing off their bods in bikinis, lingerie, and in some cases, not much at all. These ladies are confident as hell, and there’s nothing like a confident woman to really give us all a boost of inspiration.

Ahead, we present the spoils of the strange subculture that is naked celebrity Instagrams. Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid were repeat offenders this week, in various creative poses and costumes, alongside Kourtney Kardashian on vacation, Elsa Hosk in her natural state, Ariel Winter in creative pants, and many others. Happiest of happy Fridays!