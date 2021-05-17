Emily Ratajkowski Won’t Stop Wearing This $79 Handbag

It’s no secret to say I’m on the hunt for the perfect summer It Bag. I thought it’d be the Coach Pillow Tabby or maybe round two of the Bottega pouches in fresh colors, but Emily Ratajkowski’s JW Pei Gabbi Bag is just as cute and way more affordable than either option. I actually own this bag myself, so when I saw Emrata post hers on Instagram not once, but twice in two different colorways, I knew I needed to alert my friends of what could very well be this summer’s official It Bag, solidified.

I don’t consider Emrata an especially bold dresser, but I do admire for for a stylish, if minimalist, wardrobe. She always looks cool and put-together—and while she gravitates towards neutrals, she’s definitely leaning into color now that the weather is warming up. Maybe its her new mommy duties inspiring her to branch out into more playful hues!

In a sexy, long LBD posted to the ‘Gram a few days back, Ratajkowski opted for colorful accessories in the form of strappy orange stiletto sandals and a light yellow Gabbi Bag by JW Pei. She finished her look with large gold hoops and a piecey bun and it was honestly perfection.

Like I said, I own a few Gabbi bags of my own—they come in 10 colors on the brand’s site and a few versions are also available on the JW Pei Amazon shop. From my own experience, I can definitely confirm that shipping isn’t hella fast, but if you order now, you’ll have your Gabbi in time for #ShotGirlSummer. And you can turn to EmRata’s feed for tons of styling inspo!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

After posting her Light Yellow Gabi, the model-turned-mama posted the It Bag again, this time in orange, a majorly trendy shade for summer 2021. She dressed down a white bodycon mini dress with a green baseball cap, tons of chunky gold jewelry and her Orange Gabbi Bag for a perfect off-duty ‘fit. Swipe through her post to see!

I love how she’s leaning into color by going with neutral dresses and statement accessories, and the Gabbi Bag in Orange is certainly the perfect pick for the job. Granted, I’m partial to my personal fave shade, Grass Green, but I really love them all.

As for the deets, these little shoulder bags are made of vegan leather with a faux suede lining, and feature a ruched look and scrunchie-style strap with a magnetic closure. It’s not the biggest bag in the world, but it fits more than you’d expect, so I find myself reaching for mine constantly to jazz up basic looks.

If dropping hundreds of dollars on a handbag isn’t realistic for you right now, I highly recommend snagging the JW Pei Gabbi Bag in any of ten fun colors for under $80 instead. Your summer wardrobe will thank you!