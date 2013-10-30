‘Blurred Lines’ Babe Emily Ratajkowski Is Esquire.com’s Woman Of The Year

The unofficial babe of the summer Emily Ratajkowski—she of boob-baring “Blurred Lines” fame—beat out the real-girl sweetheart of our time Jennifer Lawrence, with 64.6 percent of votes to become Esquire.com‘s inaugural Woman of The Year.

The UK-born model, who recently told the New York Times “I want to be a brand,” seems well on her way, and this new title is just one of her many high-profile wins. The 22-year-old beauty recently became the face of a Rag & Bone fashion campaign, scored a GQ spread, and landed the coveted role of Ben Affleck‘s mistress in the upcoming film “Gone Girl.”

Ratajkowski previously appeared in the Maroon 5 video “Love Somebody,” and initially turned down the offer to appear nude in Robin Thicke‘s video for “Blurred Lines” out of fear she’d be “pigeonholed into doing music videos.” We certainly know how that turned out, and chances are you’d be hard pressed to find someone now who doesn’t know her name, along with that famous face, and, er, body.

We’re curious how Esquire‘s Sexiest Woman Alive, Scarlet Johansson, feels about Emily’s new title? ScarJo is the only woman to nab the honor twice, but we wouldn’t be surprised if next year Ratajkowski’s gets it.