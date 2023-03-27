Who Is Emily Ratajkowski Dating Now? She Was Seen Making Out With Harry Styles 8 Years After He Called Her His ‘Celebrity Crush’

Scroll To See More Images

Making moves. After being photographed with several people after her divorce, many people are wondering: who is Emily Ratajkowski dating now?

Em Rata opened up about how she slowly transitioned into dating after news of her divorce from Sebastian Bear McClard to Harper’s Bazaar. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

“I really wanted to be chosen,” the model shared with the magazine. “It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth. I don’t have that anymore,” she said. “So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.’”

So who has EmRata dated and who is she currently dating? Read more below to find out.

Who is Emily Ratajkowski dating?

Harry Styles (2023 – present)

A loving smooch? Emily Ratajkowski was seen kissing Harry Styles after his Love On Tour shows in Tokyo on March 25, 2023 in photos obtained by Daily Mail. Styles had recently broke up with Don’t Worry Darling actress and director Olivia Wilde months before the photos were taken. Sources told People that the two were “taking a break” from their relationship after nearly two years together, noting the “very amicable decision.”

A source also told the site that “Harry and Emily know each other,” noting, “They have been friendly for a while.” The insider also noted that she was also friendly with Wilde. In a resurfaced video from 2015, Styles called Ratajkowski his “celebrity crush”.

Eric Andre (January 2023 – February 2023)

Emily Ratajkowski had a brief fling with Eric Andre in early 2023. The two had dating rumors surfaced when the two were walking around New York City and were sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on the day before Valentine’s Day. On the day devoted to love, the comedian posted an NSFW picture of him nude on a couch with a reflection of EmRata taking the picture.

However, the fling was super short-lived. In a TikTok where EmRata hinted that she was at the end of a situationship on February 17, 2023. She included the text “What do you do at the end of a situationship? Start another one.”

Jack Greer (December 2023)

Emily Ratajkowski was seen kissing artist Jack Greer in December 2023. They were photographed in New York City after a date and shortly parted ways.

Pete Davidson (October 2022 – December 2022)

Rumors of Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson dating emerged after Gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip on her Instagram stories that the two were on a date in Brooklyn, New York. “CANT BELIEVE IM SAYING THIS ANON PLS. EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLL,” the message said. A second message said, “His hands were all over her and they’re clearly, clearly hooking up.” It certainly seems likely. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail and published on November 17, 2022, show the SNL alum and author with their arms around each other while inside the lobby of her West Village apartment building (see the photos here). Worth noting, too, that they were kind of matching with the same outfits.

A source dished out to Entertainment Tonight with details about the new romance. “Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They’ve always had a good time together and liked each other,” says the source. “More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating.” A source told E! News that the two are testing out the waters and had “gone on a few dates” together in New York City. “Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up.” The source continued, “Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with,” the source says, adding, “Emily thinks Pete is charming and they have flirtatious chemistry right now.” Another source told Us Weekly that the two have had eyes on each other for a while, “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now.”

Though their dating escapade sadly ended two months after it started after a People source confirmed that they broke up.”Em is single and totally happy,” the insider explained. “She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. She doesn’t have plans to see Pete again.”

Orazio Rispo (October 2022)

Emily Ratajkowski was seen kissing DJ Orazio Rispo in October 2023 in New York City. The two were later seen on a date after her split with Eric Andre in February 2023.

Brad Pitt (August 2022 – October 2022)

Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt allegedly dated in the summer of 2022 right after her divorce with Sebastian Bear-McClard. “Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it’s very casual. They’re friends,” a source told ET on September 27, 2022. “Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now.” A Hollywood insider told Page Six a few days prior that “people have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple of times together.” The source noted that the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star has been “seen with other people” recently and he’s not seeing anyone in particular. But the insider added cryptically: “Stay tuned.”

In late August 2022, another source suggested there was a new A-lister couple in town following Emily’s official split from her estranged husband, Sebastian, after he was believed to be a multiple cheater. Emily and Brad were said to have hung out at an exclusive Oscars party in 2020 and they’ve moved on slowly from there. “Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party,” the insider told OK! magazine. “They weren’t in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around.” The source continued that sparks started to fly back when Emily was still with Sebastian (the former couple also share a one-year-old son, Sylvester) and that Brad respected the fact that she wasn’t single at that time. “Obviously, she was off-limits back then,” the source said. “She was happily married [to Sebastian], and Brad respected that.” Now that she’s single, though, the source said Brad took the opportunity to make his interest in Emily known. “He asked her out, and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?” they said.

Sebastian Bear-McClard (2017 – 2022)

Emily Ratajkowski married Sebastian Bear-McClard in February 2018 less than a year after her split from music producer, Jeff Magid. “Emily has known Sebastian for years,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They were all in a friend group. He wasn’t a stranger.” Ratajkowski defended her marriage with Bear-McClard w on Busy Tonight in 2018. “We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke, ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,’” she said.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday and noted it was contested, meaning there are issues to be litigated. Page Six first reported the divorce on September 9, 2022 and news of the split was first reported in July 2022. Sources close to the couple reported to the outlet that the split was due to Bear-McClard’s infidelity. “Yeah, he cheated,” the insider told Page Six. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” A week after the news of her divorce, Ratajkowski was photographed in New York City in a baseball cap with the French quote: “Ce n’est importe quoi,” which loosely translates to “It doesn’t bother me” in English.

Emrata also reportedly moved out of their shared home according to Us Weekly. “She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life,” the source said. “They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny.” The two share a son together, 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear. “She isn’t speaking to him because of his infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year.” She also liked several tweets that addressed her split from her husband. “can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata,” read a liked tweet by Twitter user @tretslut. “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce,” read another liked tweet by Twitter user @coolpilled. Ratajkowski also liked a tweet by Twitter user @afterrpartay that read, “emrata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real.”

Jeff Magid (2014 – 2017)

Emily Ratajkowski was in a long-term relationship with music producer Jeff Magid. The two were reportedly inseparable but moved out of their apartment together in 2017. “Jeff is an incredibly successful music producer and is working around the country,” a source said at the time to The New York Daily News. “Emily, too, is seeing her career boom, so their business success[es] did not help them spend much time together.”

Andrew Dryden (2013 – 2014)

Emily Ratajkowski reportedly dated Andrew Dryden from 2013 to 2014. Not much is known about their relationship. Page Six asked Dryden for a comment after their breakup, he responded: “Sorry, I don’t want to talk about it.”

My Body is a profoundly personal exploration of feminism, sexuality, and power, of men’s treatment of women and women’s rationalizations for accepting that treatment. These essays chronicle moments from Ratajkowski’s life while investigating the culture’s fetishization of girls and female beauty, its obsession with and contempt for women’s sexuality, the perverse dynamics of the fashion and film industries, and the gray area between consent and abuse.