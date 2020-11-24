Emily Ratajkowski Wore The $11 LBD We All Need In Our Closets

I’m a sucker for a good LBD, and I’m willing to splurge on the right one—but if I can find one on the cheap, I’m definitely not complaining. That’s why I knew right away I’d be buying Emily Ratajkowski’s black dress from MISSGUIDED; the star was spotted in the super-cute, super-affordable ‘fit while out and about this week, and even while pregnant, this dress had her looking snatched.

Some people tend to change up their style when they’re expecting, but lots of celebs have stylists that can help them maintain their aesthetic even with a growing baby bump. You’d think doing so would be expensive, but not always! EmRata’s MISSGUIDED dress retails for $28 at full price, but right now, it’s on sale for just $11. Yep, $11 bucks. It’s already in my online cart.

I’m a sucker for a cute black midi dress, and knowing this affordable option is model-approved makes it too tempting to resist. Just look at how fly she looks!

The Black Rib Racer Neck Maternity Midi Dress is a great piece for year-round wear, as you can rock it with tall boots like Em did and add a cardi or leather jacket overtop for some warmth, or pair it with heels and show off some shoulder in the spring and summer months.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

I know what you’re thinking—now you have to get pregnant just so you can cop this cute dress. Fear not! The exact dress is also available in a plus-size option, and MISSGUIDED also carries a very similar style in straight sizes, so you don’t have to carry a baby for nine long months just to steal EmRata’s look.

The plus-size option above is an exact copy of EmRata’s, available in sizes 12-22. It’s also on sale for $11, so yes, you can totally justify buying it. You deserve to serve up a little model-off-duty realness every now and then!

MISSGUIDED also carries this Black Ribbed Strappy Bodycon Midi Dress, which is almost exactly the same as EmRata’s except for the strappier neckline. Still, you could totally channel her look, and for a few bucks less! This style was $23 at full price, and right now it’s just $9. A celeb copycat look for under $10? Sold.

So, what’s the moral of the story here? Don’t assume celebs are wearing overpriced designer duds 100 percent of the time, and do make sure you have the perfect black midi dress in your closet. Thanks for the reminder, Em!