Emily Ratajkowski & Pete Davidson’s Outfits Reveal Their Current Relationship Status

When it comes to first, second, or even third dates, people usually take the opportunity to put their best foot (and outfit) forward. Outfit choices are a big deal when making a first impression as they often act as a personality indicator. Clothing is also an easy way to determine how comfortable someone feels—if you’re showing up to a first date in sweats, chances are you either feel really comfortable around the person or you’re trying to sabotage the date. Based on Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s style at the New York Knicks game this week, the potential couple feels very comfortable around each other.

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson were spotted sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on November 27. Though the duo has yet to officially confirm their relationship status, their sideline smiles throughout the game seemed to clearly indicate that they were on a date.

Now if you’re sitting courtside, you can expect to get photographed. A lot. For this reason, celebrities will show up to a game looking like they’re headed to a fashion show—Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski on the other hand both seemed to get a casual memo and wore what many fans online are referring to as “mall outfits”. By definition, a mall outfit is a casual, cute outfit that you would wear (you guessed it) to the mall. Maybe they just finished Black Friday shopping in Staten Island? The outfit vibe is reminiscent of meeting up with your high school crush at the food court—this duo just decided to bring it to the basketball court instead.

Emily Ratajkowski’s basketball outfit included light-wash skinny jeans tucked into knee-high snake print boots which she wore with a cropped brown puffer jacket by The North Face. She wore a natural hair and makeup look and accessorized with a black Dior saddlebag. Ratajkowski’s outfit felt sporty but elevated—perfect for a basketball game.

Pete Davidson took casual to the next level and wore a full Sinclair fleece sweatsuit to the game. He accessorized his matching set with a pair of oversized sunglasses and classic dad-style sneakers. Davidson is clearly into the sunglasses-inside trend—he wore the look for his last few red carpet-appearances and even onstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

This isn’t the first time Pete Davidson has worn a full-on sweatsuit to spend time with Emily Ratajkowski. A few weeks ago, the potential couple was spotted for the first time together in Brooklyn, New York. Davidson wore grey sweatpants with a black puffer jacket—and so did Ratajkowski. Photos captured by The Daily Mail show the pair in matching outfits for what is rumored to be one of the couple’s first dates.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are both recently single. Pete Davidson split from Kim Kardashian after a nine-month relationship and Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard amid cheating allegations. While neither Davidson nor Ratajkowski has confirmed or denied any relationship rumors, they seem to be keeping it fun and casual based on their outings and outfit choices.